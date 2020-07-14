All apartments in Asheville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Hawthorne at Southside Phase III

Open Now until 6pm
101 Turtle Creek Drive ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Asheville
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

101 Turtle Creek Drive, Asheville, NC 28803

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1700-304 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 1300-201 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1500-203 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 1900-303 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 1600-306 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1900-207 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Unit 1900-302 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Unit 1500-102 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne at Southside Phase III.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
playground
racquetball court
Hawthorne at Southside is a community for those seeking the best of the Blue Ridge Mountain Lifestyle: submersed in nature with a thriving city at your fingertips!

Youve got options when living at Hawthorne at Southside, choose between our Luxe neighborhood or our Timeless neighborhood based on what fits your lifestyle best: Our Luxe Neighborhood is the newest addition to our Hawthorne at Southside Community.

If you are looking for a contemporary, modern option The Luxe Neighborhood offers brand new, of the moment 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with luxury finishes such as granite counter tops, expresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and wood style flooring*. You will have it all with walk in closets, open living, kitchen and dining areas, dramatic 9ft ceilings. You will have Exclusive access to the Luxe Clubhouse which includes a Starbucks coffee bar, State-of-the Art Health Hub, private lounge and pool area.

Our Timeless Neighborhood is designed to fit authentically to Ashevilles Charm and is styled perfectly if you are seeking vintage flare with a modern twist option. Discover your space with floor plan options that fit what you are looking for as our Timeless community offers studios, 1, 2, and 3- bedroom apartment and Townhomes. You will have 24- hour access to amenities to enhance your everyday like a fully equipped health hub, cybercaf, outdoor grilling pavilion and fire pit as well as an indoor basketball court.

Our timeless neighborhood also has one of Ashevilles largest expansive pool deck and cabana lounge. Located just off Hendersonville Road offering 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Hawthorne at Southside has the perfect location in the heart of South Asheville with quick and easy access to I-40, I-26, downtown Asheville and the Blue Ridge Parkway making your daily commute or weekend excursion a breeze. With breathtaking mountain views and unbeatable location, you have the opportunity to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of Asheville!

Experience the Difference and come home to Hawthorne at Southside.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets, and $500 for 3 pets (non-refundable)
limit: 3
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 80 lbs; Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne at Southside Phase III have any available units?
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III has 12 units available starting at $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hawthorne at Southside Phase III have?
Some of Hawthorne at Southside Phase III's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne at Southside Phase III currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne at Southside Phase III pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne at Southside Phase III is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne at Southside Phase III offer parking?
No, Hawthorne at Southside Phase III does not offer parking.
Does Hawthorne at Southside Phase III have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne at Southside Phase III offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne at Southside Phase III have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne at Southside Phase III has a pool.
Does Hawthorne at Southside Phase III have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne at Southside Phase III does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne at Southside Phase III have units with dishwashers?
No, Hawthorne at Southside Phase III does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Hawthorne at Southside Phase III have units with air conditioning?
No, Hawthorne at Southside Phase III does not have units with air conditioning.
