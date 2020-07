Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry cable included fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar community garden internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill package receiving parking 24hr maintenance dog grooming area fire pit hot tub

Come home to a peaceful residential community at Hawthorne at Bear Creek, nestled in the beautiful west Asheville neighborhood of Malvern Hills. In this perfect location, you'll be just minutes from downtown Asheville with easy access to I-40 and I-240. Major employers, shopping, dining and entertainment are conveniently located nearby. This beautiful setting, great location and many amenities are backed up with excellent maintenance and responsive management! Hawthorne at Bear Creek in Asheville, NC offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes as well as 3 and 4 bedroom town homes. Our homes feature spacious living spaces with private patios or balconies, linen closets with built-in shelving, modern kitchens, water and sewer included and so much more. Our newly renovated homes offer refreshed interiors that include designer cabinetry, upgraded track lighting, energy efficient appliances and more.