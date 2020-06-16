All apartments in Asheville
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:15 AM

64 Oakley Road

64 Oakley Road · (828) 252-6664
Location

64 Oakley Road, Asheville, NC 28803
Oakley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 64 Oakley Road · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1636 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Newer Home in Oakley - Beautiful home in a great central Oakley location!

A covered front porch leads into the main entry hall with the powder room, storage closet and stairs to the upper level. The open great room includes the living room, dining room and kitchen, equipped with stainless appliances and a pantry. The dining room has a door out to the small back porch, and the attached one-car garage is accessible through the kitchen.

The second floor landing is a large usable bonus area with windows, which would be perfect for a sitting area or office. A full bathroom and the laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups are located off of the landing. All three bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite with full bathroom.

Beautiful hardwoods are throughout, except carpet in the bedrooms and ceramic tile in bathrooms. The bath surrounds are attractive subway tile.

Tenants responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Central heat (electric) and air conditioning. Small dog negotiable. No smoking. No cosigners.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2809085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Oakley Road have any available units?
64 Oakley Road has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 64 Oakley Road have?
Some of 64 Oakley Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Oakley Road currently offering any rent specials?
64 Oakley Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Oakley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Oakley Road is pet friendly.
Does 64 Oakley Road offer parking?
Yes, 64 Oakley Road does offer parking.
Does 64 Oakley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Oakley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Oakley Road have a pool?
No, 64 Oakley Road does not have a pool.
Does 64 Oakley Road have accessible units?
No, 64 Oakley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Oakley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Oakley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Oakley Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 64 Oakley Road has units with air conditioning.
