64 Oakley Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Newer Home in Oakley - Beautiful home in a great central Oakley location!



A covered front porch leads into the main entry hall with the powder room, storage closet and stairs to the upper level. The open great room includes the living room, dining room and kitchen, equipped with stainless appliances and a pantry. The dining room has a door out to the small back porch, and the attached one-car garage is accessible through the kitchen.



The second floor landing is a large usable bonus area with windows, which would be perfect for a sitting area or office. A full bathroom and the laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups are located off of the landing. All three bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite with full bathroom.



Beautiful hardwoods are throughout, except carpet in the bedrooms and ceramic tile in bathrooms. The bath surrounds are attractive subway tile.



Tenants responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Central heat (electric) and air conditioning. Small dog negotiable. No smoking. No cosigners.



No Cats Allowed



