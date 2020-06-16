All apartments in Asheville
59 Morningside Drive

59 Morningside Drive · (828) 676-6764
Location

59 Morningside Drive, Asheville, NC 28806
Morningside Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 59 Morningside Drive · Avail. Jul 15

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2028 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
59 Morningside Drive Available 07/15/20 Green Built Dazzler in Asheville's West Side! - Choose which deck you want to get away and enjoy morning coffee or the evening wine. Main and upper floors each offer decking while a flagstone patio awaits you on the ground level. Bamboo floors throughout. Three bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and private deck overlooking back yard. Open main level offers large living room with gas fireplace and built in shelving, half bath and kitchen with stainless and granite. A full finished basement could serve as an additional guest or master suite with separate mini-split heat and AC, room to spread out, full laundry and full bath. Non-aggressive pets up to 50 lbs considered. Unfurnished, furnishings in photos not included. Call Rent-A-Home of Asheville to schedule a showing today! (828) 676-6764

Visit www.RentAHomeAsheville.com today to apply online and view all of our available properties!

(RLNE2521129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Morningside Drive have any available units?
59 Morningside Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 Morningside Drive have?
Some of 59 Morningside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Morningside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
59 Morningside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Morningside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 Morningside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 59 Morningside Drive offer parking?
No, 59 Morningside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 59 Morningside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Morningside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Morningside Drive have a pool?
No, 59 Morningside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 59 Morningside Drive have accessible units?
No, 59 Morningside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Morningside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Morningside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Morningside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59 Morningside Drive has units with air conditioning.
