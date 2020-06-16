Amenities

59 Morningside Drive Available 07/15/20 Green Built Dazzler in Asheville's West Side! - Choose which deck you want to get away and enjoy morning coffee or the evening wine. Main and upper floors each offer decking while a flagstone patio awaits you on the ground level. Bamboo floors throughout. Three bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and private deck overlooking back yard. Open main level offers large living room with gas fireplace and built in shelving, half bath and kitchen with stainless and granite. A full finished basement could serve as an additional guest or master suite with separate mini-split heat and AC, room to spread out, full laundry and full bath. Non-aggressive pets up to 50 lbs considered. Unfurnished, furnishings in photos not included. Call Rent-A-Home of Asheville to schedule a showing today! (828) 676-6764



