37 Simpson St #203
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:51 AM

37 Simpson St #203

37 Simpson Street · (828) 771-6363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 Simpson Street, Asheville, NC 28803
Oakley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
No Smoking. No Pets. We do accept Housing Vouchers. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.
Affordable housing near Biltmore Village. APPLY NOW for pre-approval: khbre.managebuilding.com. New 1 BR units on Swannanoa River Rd. Includes refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, heat/AC. We are currently accepting applications for the next set of upcoming units. All applicants need to either fall under the 60% AMI limits ($27,900 for one-person household, $31,870 for two-persons) or have a HACA Choice Voucher to qualify.. **Interior Pictures are renderings. Units are not furnished. No Pets. No Smoking. APPLY NOW! khbre.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Simpson St #203 have any available units?
37 Simpson St #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asheville, NC.
What amenities does 37 Simpson St #203 have?
Some of 37 Simpson St #203's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Simpson St #203 currently offering any rent specials?
37 Simpson St #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Simpson St #203 pet-friendly?
No, 37 Simpson St #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 37 Simpson St #203 offer parking?
No, 37 Simpson St #203 does not offer parking.
Does 37 Simpson St #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Simpson St #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Simpson St #203 have a pool?
No, 37 Simpson St #203 does not have a pool.
Does 37 Simpson St #203 have accessible units?
No, 37 Simpson St #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Simpson St #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Simpson St #203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Simpson St #203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37 Simpson St #203 has units with air conditioning.
