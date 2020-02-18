37 Simpson St #203

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

No Smoking. No Pets. We do accept Housing Vouchers. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Affordable housing near Biltmore Village. APPLY NOW for pre-approval: khbre.managebuilding.com. New 1 BR units on Swannanoa River Rd. Includes refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, heat/AC. We are currently accepting applications for the next set of upcoming units. All applicants need to either fall under the 60% AMI limits ($27,900 for one-person household, $31,870 for two-persons) or have a HACA Choice Voucher to qualify.. **Interior Pictures are renderings. Units are not furnished. No Pets. No Smoking. APPLY NOW! khbre.managebuilding.com