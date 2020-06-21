All apartments in Asheville
Find more places like 35 Simpson St #303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asheville, NC
/
35 Simpson St #303
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:12 AM

35 Simpson St #303

35 Simpson Street · (828) 771-6363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Asheville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

35 Simpson Street, Asheville, NC 28803
Oakley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$972

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
No Pets. No Smoking. APPLY NOW! khbre.managebuilding.com
Affordable housing near Biltmore Village. APPLY NOW for pre-approval: khbre.managebuilding.com. New 1 BR units on Swannanoa River Rd. Includes refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, heat/AC. We are currently accepting applications for the next set of upcoming units. All applicants need to either fall under the 60% AMI limits ($27,900 for one-person household, $31,870 for two-persons) or have a HACA Choice Voucher to qualify.. **Interior Pictures are renderings. Units are not furnished. No Pets. No Smoking. APPLY NOW! khbre.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Simpson St #303 have any available units?
35 Simpson St #303 has a unit available for $972 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Simpson St #303 have?
Some of 35 Simpson St #303's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Simpson St #303 currently offering any rent specials?
35 Simpson St #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Simpson St #303 pet-friendly?
No, 35 Simpson St #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 35 Simpson St #303 offer parking?
No, 35 Simpson St #303 does not offer parking.
Does 35 Simpson St #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Simpson St #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Simpson St #303 have a pool?
No, 35 Simpson St #303 does not have a pool.
Does 35 Simpson St #303 have accessible units?
No, 35 Simpson St #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Simpson St #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Simpson St #303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Simpson St #303 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Simpson St #303 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 35 Simpson St #303?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr
Asheville, NC 28803
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr
Asheville, NC 28806
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St
Asheville, NC 28801
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir
Asheville, NC 28806
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir
Asheville, NC 28806
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave
Asheville, NC 28804
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir
Asheville, NC 28805

Similar Pages

Asheville 1 BedroomsAsheville 2 Bedrooms
Asheville Apartments with BalconyAsheville Dog Friendly Apartments
Asheville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCSpartanburg, SCJohnson City, TNGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beverly HillsEast End Valley Street
Downtown Asheville

Apartments Near Colleges

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Asheville
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity