Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:46 AM

15 Nevada Avenue

15 Nevada Avenue · (828) 712-3075
Location

15 Nevada Avenue, Asheville, NC 28806
Virginia Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15 Nevada Avenue · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WAVL Bungalow just off Haywood Road! - Great Asheville 1920's bungalow with plenty of charm in the friendly, supportive West Asheville. Close to parks, river access, hiking and all the major highways.

Unfurnished
Year Lease
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Open plan LR/DR
Separate Kitchen
Hardwood Floors
Ceiling Fans throughout
Separate Utility Area with stacked W/D
Covered Front Porch
Fenced Back Yard
Detached Garage (best used for storage)
Gas Heat
Off-Street Parking
Pets Considered with $300.00 Refundable Pet Deposit per pet
No Smoking

$1350 Per Month / $1350Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee, includes background and credit check

***For more information or to view please E-MAIL Gretchen with Black Bear Rentals, Inc. at gretchenrentsavl@gmail.com***

Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.

***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com

We highly recommend viewing a property before applying as application fees cannot be refunded once an application is submitted.

(RLNE2093692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Nevada Avenue have any available units?
15 Nevada Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Nevada Avenue have?
Some of 15 Nevada Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Nevada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 Nevada Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Nevada Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Nevada Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15 Nevada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15 Nevada Avenue does offer parking.
Does 15 Nevada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Nevada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Nevada Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 Nevada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 Nevada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 Nevada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Nevada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Nevada Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Nevada Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Nevada Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
