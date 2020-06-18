15 Nevada Avenue

Amenities
WAVL Bungalow just off Haywood Road! - Great Asheville 1920's bungalow with plenty of charm in the friendly, supportive West Asheville. Close to parks, river access, hiking and all the major highways.
Unfurnished
Year Lease
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Open plan LR/DR
Separate Kitchen
Hardwood Floors
Ceiling Fans throughout
Separate Utility Area with stacked W/D
Covered Front Porch
Fenced Back Yard
Detached Garage (best used for storage)
Gas Heat
Off-Street Parking
Pets Considered with $300.00 Refundable Pet Deposit per pet
No Smoking
$1350 Per Month / $1350Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee, includes background and credit check
***For more information or to view please E-MAIL Gretchen with Black Bear Rentals, Inc. at gretchenrentsavl@gmail.com***
Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.
***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com
We highly recommend viewing a property before applying as application fees cannot be refunded once an application is submitted.
