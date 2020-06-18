15 Nevada Avenue

Amenities

WAVL Bungalow just off Haywood Road! - Great Asheville 1920's bungalow with plenty of charm in the friendly, supportive West Asheville. Close to parks, river access, hiking and all the major highways.



Unfurnished

Year Lease

2 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

Open plan LR/DR

Separate Kitchen

Hardwood Floors

Ceiling Fans throughout

Separate Utility Area with stacked W/D

Covered Front Porch

Fenced Back Yard

Detached Garage (best used for storage)

Gas Heat

Off-Street Parking

Pets Considered with $300.00 Refundable Pet Deposit per pet

No Smoking



$1350 Per Month / $1350Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee, includes background and credit check



***For more information or to view please E-MAIL Gretchen with Black Bear Rentals, Inc. at gretchenrentsavl@gmail.com***



Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.



***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com



We highly recommend viewing a property before applying as application fees cannot be refunded once an application is submitted.



(RLNE2093692)