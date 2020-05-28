Rent Calculator
Asheville
Asheville, NC
12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400
12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400
12 South Lexington Avenue
Browse Similar Places
Location
12 South Lexington Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801
Downtown Asheville
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing Studio with Patio and Views - Amazing studio with views of Downtown, parking and a private terrace. You won't find better in downtown Asheville.
(RLNE5662400)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 have any available units?
12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Asheville, NC
.
Is 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 currently offering any rent specials?
12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 pet-friendly?
No, 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Asheville
.
Does 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 offer parking?
Yes, 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 does offer parking.
Does 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 have a pool?
No, 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 does not have a pool.
Does 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 have accessible units?
No, 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 does not have accessible units.
Does 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 S. Lexington Avenue, Unit 400 does not have units with air conditioning.
