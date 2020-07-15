All apartments in Ashe County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout

119 Birkdale Court · (336) 846-6800
Location

119 Birkdale Court, Ashe County, NC 28640
Jefferson Landing

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout · Avail. now

$775

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Jefferson Landing Lockout, Fully Furnished, and All Inclusive! Unit A2 - Great lockout unit in the desirable gated community of Jefferson Landing! This lockout features a full-sized bed and comfortable seating area with all the comforts of home. Bar area for dining and several pieces of furniture add for storage. There are two closets for your extra items! The kitchen has a microwave, toaster oven, and coffee pot.

This unit is all-inclusive with wireless Internet, basic cable, electric, and water. Affordably priced for a second home getaway without all the responsibilities of a second home! Small pet only. Pet fee of $25 per month, per pet applies. Flexible lease term between 91 days and twelve months. This unit is located at ground level. No washer/dryer in unit.

All applications require approval from board.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout have any available units?
119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout have?
Some of 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout's amenities include pet friendly, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout currently offering any rent specials?
119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout is pet friendly.
Does 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout offer parking?
No, 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout does not offer parking.
Does 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout have a pool?
No, 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout does not have a pool.
Does 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout have accessible units?
No, 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout does not have units with air conditioning.
