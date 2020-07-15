119 Birkdale Court Unit A2 - Lockout

Amenities

Jefferson Landing Lockout, Fully Furnished, and All Inclusive! Unit A2 - Great lockout unit in the desirable gated community of Jefferson Landing! This lockout features a full-sized bed and comfortable seating area with all the comforts of home. Bar area for dining and several pieces of furniture add for storage. There are two closets for your extra items! The kitchen has a microwave, toaster oven, and coffee pot.



This unit is all-inclusive with wireless Internet, basic cable, electric, and water. Affordably priced for a second home getaway without all the responsibilities of a second home! Small pet only. Pet fee of $25 per month, per pet applies. Flexible lease term between 91 days and twelve months. This unit is located at ground level. No washer/dryer in unit.



All applications require approval from board.



