All apartments in Apex
Find more places like Lake Ridge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apex, NC
/
Lake Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Lake Ridge Apartments

503 W Chatam St · (919) 689-4803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Apex
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

503 W Chatam St, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-15 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit C-9 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit A-1 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1024 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
online portal
We are a small, quiet, and peaceful community tucked away in a nice neighborhood that is less than 1 mile from shopping centers, grocery stores, convenient stores, eateries, bars, fire stations, police station, hospital, parks and recreation, city utilities and Hwy 55, 64, U.S. 1, and I-40.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 and up depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 Per Pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 Per Apartment
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds- contact office for specific details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Lake Ridge Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Apex, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apex Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Lake Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lake Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lake Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Lake Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Ridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Lake Ridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Lake Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lake Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lake Ridge Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd
Apex, NC 27523
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr
Apex, NC 27539
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road
Apex, NC 27523
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive
Apex, NC 27523
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr
Apex, NC 27502
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln
Apex, NC 27539

Similar Pages

Apex 1 BedroomsApex 2 Bedrooms
Apex Apartments with BalconyApex Apartments with Parking
Apex Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NCRolesville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity