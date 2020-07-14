Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Ridge Apartments.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
online portal
We are a small, quiet, and peaceful community tucked away in a nice neighborhood that is less than 1 mile from shopping centers, grocery stores, convenient stores, eateries, bars, fire stations, police station, hospital, parks and recreation, city utilities and Hwy 55, 64, U.S. 1, and I-40.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 and up depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 Per Pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 Per Apartment
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds- contact office for specific details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Lake Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Lake Ridge Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Apex, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apex Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Lake Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lake Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lake Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Lake Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Ridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Lake Ridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Lake Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lake Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.