Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly business center e-payments hot tub

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Reunion Park has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with luxury, convenience and value perfectly located near Holly Springs, NC. Our amenities includes 2 swimming pools with grilling entertainment lounges and a 24 hour fitness studio - the perfect complement to our expansive apartment homes. Select apartments offer recent upgrades such as espresso wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware and more! Camden Reunion Park is a pet-friendly community featuring a serene walking trail and beautiful landscaping. Our incredible Apex location is convenient to the newly opened I-540 (Triangle Expressway), just minutes away from U.S. 1 and Highway 55 making it easy to access Research Triangle Park and the Holly Springs Towne Center in no time! Not to mention, our apartments are zoned for the ...