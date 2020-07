Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors cable included carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal cats allowed accessible on-site laundry alarm system business center cc payments e-payments internet cafe smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Experience Lake Pine living coupled with brand new upgrades! Camden Lake Pine is pleased to announce we are remodeling our apartment homes! Enjoy the convenience and quality of our apartments and an incredible amenities package. Our select apartment homes include incredible features like upgraded maple cabinets, a new all-black and stainless steel appliance package, Milano amber countertops, and more! That's not all we have included. From the kitchen to bathrooms, the entry to the bedrooms, we have added those little details that make Camden living a distinctive lifestyle. Our incredible Apex location is just minutes from Apex Community Park, Lake Pine, and Beaver Creek Commons. We are located just off of Highway 64 and are minutes from Research Triangle Park. Please call for an appointment today. Please note that ...