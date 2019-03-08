All apartments in Apex
803 Myrtle Grove Ln
803 Myrtle Grove Ln

803 Myrtle Grove Lane · (984) 225-1951
Location

803 Myrtle Grove Lane, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 803 Myrtle Grove Ln · Avail. Jul 10

$1,650

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1855 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
803 Myrtle Grove Ln Available 07/10/20 Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home Located in The Groves in Apex! - Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020!

This Gorgeous Town home has a nice open floor plan with lots of natural light. The 1st floor comes fully equipped with brand new stainless steel Kitchen appliances, Granite counter tops, a gas fireplace, hardwood floors and 9 foot ceilings. The second floor has brand new carpeting, spacious bedrooms and lots of storage space. This home also comes with a very large unfinished attic great for storage! If you haven't fell in love yet.... the back yard comes with a cute fenced in patio.

Great Location! Located in The Groves- a charming neighborhood with a community pool and just walking distance to downtown Apex. Large Community park and dog park nearby! Also, close access to US 1 and HWY 64.

Amazing Features:
-Brand New Washer and Dryer
-Open Parking
-Large Attic for Storage
-Cute Fenced in Back Yeard
-Fully equipped Kitchen with Brand-new stainless steel appliances and Granite counter tops
-9 foot ceilings on ground floor
-New Carpet on 2nd Floor
-Community Pool

Cats and Dogs welcome with approval and deposit.

This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.
650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.
Contact Lesley to schedule your tour today at Lesley@acorn-oak.com
Please visit www.acorn-oak.com

(RLNE4760299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

