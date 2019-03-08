Amenities

803 Myrtle Grove Ln Available 07/10/20 Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home Located in The Groves in Apex! - Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020!



This Gorgeous Town home has a nice open floor plan with lots of natural light. The 1st floor comes fully equipped with brand new stainless steel Kitchen appliances, Granite counter tops, a gas fireplace, hardwood floors and 9 foot ceilings. The second floor has brand new carpeting, spacious bedrooms and lots of storage space. This home also comes with a very large unfinished attic great for storage! If you haven't fell in love yet.... the back yard comes with a cute fenced in patio.



Great Location! Located in The Groves- a charming neighborhood with a community pool and just walking distance to downtown Apex. Large Community park and dog park nearby! Also, close access to US 1 and HWY 64.



Amazing Features:

-Brand New Washer and Dryer

-Open Parking

-Large Attic for Storage

-Cute Fenced in Back Yeard

-Fully equipped Kitchen with Brand-new stainless steel appliances and Granite counter tops

-9 foot ceilings on ground floor

-New Carpet on 2nd Floor

-Community Pool



Cats and Dogs welcome with approval and deposit.



