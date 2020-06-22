708 Edgewater Ridge Court

Amenities
Backs to Laura Duncan Park! Home opens to curved staircase, open living rm/kitchen/dining. GOURMET kitchen granite counter and island for seating. Large master with sitting area.Master bath dual vanity, separate commode area, garden tub, shower, walk in closet. Laundry room 3rd floor. Bottom floor (huge rec room) with full bath. Patio and upper deck area with beautiful back yard view of mature trees grass. Two mile trail behind home through Apex Community Park. Close to Costco, restaurants,& grocery