Apex, NC
708 Edgewater Ridge Court
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:17 AM

708 Edgewater Ridge Court

708 Edgewater Ridge Court · (919) 306-5665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

708 Edgewater Ridge Court, Apex, NC 27523

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Backs to Laura Duncan Park! Home opens to curved staircase, open living rm/kitchen/dining. GOURMET kitchen granite counter and island for seating. Large master with sitting area.Master bath dual vanity, separate commode area, garden tub, shower, walk in closet. Laundry room 3rd floor. Bottom floor (huge rec room) with full bath. Patio and upper deck area with beautiful back yard view of mature trees grass. Two mile trail behind home through Apex Community Park. Close to Costco, restaurants,& grocery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Edgewater Ridge Court have any available units?
708 Edgewater Ridge Court has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 708 Edgewater Ridge Court have?
Some of 708 Edgewater Ridge Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Edgewater Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
708 Edgewater Ridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Edgewater Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 708 Edgewater Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 708 Edgewater Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 708 Edgewater Ridge Court does offer parking.
Does 708 Edgewater Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Edgewater Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Edgewater Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 708 Edgewater Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 708 Edgewater Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 708 Edgewater Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Edgewater Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Edgewater Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Edgewater Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Edgewater Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
