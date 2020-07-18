All apartments in Apex
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

2220 Red Knot Lane

2220 Red Knot Ln · (410) 693-0071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2220 Red Knot Ln, Apex, NC 27502
Downtown Apex

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit . · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1914 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
new construction
cats allowed
4 bed, 3.5 bath, 1914 sqft, $1,750. Available September 1st.

A beautiful new construction end unit townhome built in 2019 in Apex’s, Peak 502 Neighborhood. Close to RTP and I-540, minutes from everywhere! Three stories, 1914 sq. ft area with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. 1st floor boasts a bedroom with a full bath which could be used for an office or bonus room and includes a walk-out patio. 3rd floor master. Features include: Kitchen with granite counter tops; all appliances; hardwood laminates on first floor; third floor laundry with washer and dryer. 2nd floor includes a deck off of the kitchen and a balcony off of the living room. Includes a 1st floor one stall garage. Walking distance to swimming pool, shopping at nearby Beaver Creek Commons and Publix. Great schools! HOA included.

No cats. Dogs on a case by case basis
Deposit $1750
Non-refundable dog fee
Non-smoking property including e-cigarettes

Tenant occupied. Please text to schedule a viewing:
410-693-0071

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Red Knot Lane have any available units?
2220 Red Knot Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apex, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apex Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Red Knot Lane have?
Some of 2220 Red Knot Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Red Knot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Red Knot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Red Knot Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 Red Knot Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2220 Red Knot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Red Knot Lane offers parking.
Does 2220 Red Knot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Red Knot Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Red Knot Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2220 Red Knot Lane has a pool.
Does 2220 Red Knot Lane have accessible units?
No, 2220 Red Knot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Red Knot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Red Knot Lane has units with dishwashers.
