2220 Red Knot Lane

4 bed, 3.5 bath, 1914 sqft, $1,750. Available September 1st.



A beautiful new construction end unit townhome built in 2019 in Apex’s, Peak 502 Neighborhood. Close to RTP and I-540, minutes from everywhere! Three stories, 1914 sq. ft area with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. 1st floor boasts a bedroom with a full bath which could be used for an office or bonus room and includes a walk-out patio. 3rd floor master. Features include: Kitchen with granite counter tops; all appliances; hardwood laminates on first floor; third floor laundry with washer and dryer. 2nd floor includes a deck off of the kitchen and a balcony off of the living room. Includes a 1st floor one stall garage. Walking distance to swimming pool, shopping at nearby Beaver Creek Commons and Publix. Great schools! HOA included.



No cats. Dogs on a case by case basis

Deposit $1750

Non-refundable dog fee

Non-smoking property including e-cigarettes



Tenant occupied. Please text to schedule a viewing:

410-693-0071