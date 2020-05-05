1883 Blue Jay Point

Amenities
Beautiful townhome w/ open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, granite island, canopy hood & SS gas appliances. Coffered ceiling & stone fireplace in family room. Owner’s suite w/ tray ceilings, screened porch, 2 WIC, & 5’ frameless shower w/ seat. Spare bedrooms w/ private bathrooms! 1st floor extended patio & screened porch. Community w/ 3 pools, playgrounds & lighted tennis court. Walking distance to Apex Nature Park. 2 Refrigerators & Washer/dryer included! No pets. Maintenance Free & Professionally managed.