Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:20 PM

1883 Blue Jay Point

1883 Blue Jay Point · (919) 362-0037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1883 Blue Jay Point, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2518 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful townhome w/ open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, granite island, canopy hood & SS gas appliances. Coffered ceiling & stone fireplace in family room. Owner’s suite w/ tray ceilings, screened porch, 2 WIC, & 5’ frameless shower w/ seat. Spare bedrooms w/ private bathrooms! 1st floor extended patio & screened porch. Community w/ 3 pools, playgrounds & lighted tennis court. Walking distance to Apex Nature Park. 2 Refrigerators & Washer/dryer included! No pets. Maintenance Free & Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1883 Blue Jay Point have any available units?
1883 Blue Jay Point has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1883 Blue Jay Point have?
Some of 1883 Blue Jay Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1883 Blue Jay Point currently offering any rent specials?
1883 Blue Jay Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1883 Blue Jay Point pet-friendly?
No, 1883 Blue Jay Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 1883 Blue Jay Point offer parking?
Yes, 1883 Blue Jay Point does offer parking.
Does 1883 Blue Jay Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1883 Blue Jay Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1883 Blue Jay Point have a pool?
Yes, 1883 Blue Jay Point has a pool.
Does 1883 Blue Jay Point have accessible units?
No, 1883 Blue Jay Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1883 Blue Jay Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 1883 Blue Jay Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1883 Blue Jay Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 1883 Blue Jay Point does not have units with air conditioning.
