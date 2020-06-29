All apartments in Apex
Find more places like 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apex, NC
/
1783 Hammocks Beach Trail
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1783 Hammocks Beach Trail

1783 Hammocks Beach Trail · (919) 345-6370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Apex
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1783 Hammocks Beach Trail, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Single Family House w/ 4 BR+3 BA & 2-car garage in Bella Casa, Apex. Easy access to I-540/64/US-1. Hardwood throughout main floor features with LR/DR/Kitchen/Breakfast/Family w/ fireplace & Guest BR w/ full bath. Well designed Eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops & S.S.appliances link to breakfast area open to a deck. Master suite w/ his &her WIC, dual vanities, garden tub & tiled shower, Add 2 BR w/ shared hall bath, Loft and Laundry on 2nd floor. Community w/ pool, tennis court &walking trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail have any available units?
1783 Hammocks Beach Trail has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apex, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail have?
Some of 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1783 Hammocks Beach Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail offers parking.
Does 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail has a pool.
Does 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail have accessible units?
No, 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1783 Hammocks Beach Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive
Apex, NC 27523
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln
Apex, NC 27539
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd
Apex, NC 27523
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St
Apex, NC 27502
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr
Apex, NC 27502
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road
Apex, NC 27523
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr
Apex, NC 27539

Similar Pages

Apex 1 BedroomsApex 2 Bedrooms
Apex Apartments with BalconiesApex Apartments with Parking
Apex Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCRaeford, NC
Carthage, NCRockfish, NCPinehurst, NCLillington, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCSanford, NCOxford, NCZebulon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity