1783 Hammocks Beach Trail

Amenities
Great Single Family House w/ 4 BR+3 BA & 2-car garage in Bella Casa, Apex. Easy access to I-540/64/US-1. Hardwood throughout main floor features with LR/DR/Kitchen/Breakfast/Family w/ fireplace & Guest BR w/ full bath. Well designed Eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops & S.S.appliances link to breakfast area open to a deck. Master suite w/ his &her WIC, dual vanities, garden tub & tiled shower, Add 2 BR w/ shared hall bath, Loft and Laundry on 2nd floor. Community w/ pool, tennis court &walking trails