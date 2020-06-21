All apartments in Apex
Find more places like 1759 Flint Valley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apex, NC
/
1759 Flint Valley Lane
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:26 PM

1759 Flint Valley Lane

1759 Flint Valley Lane · (919) 961-1818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Apex
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1759 Flint Valley Lane, Apex, NC 27502
Salem Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Great Apex Location! 4 Bedrooms/3 Full Baths + Huge Loft + Huge Finished 3rd floor bonus room. 1st floor Guest Suite with full bath. Open & Spacious floor plan. Hardwood flooring. Showcase Kitchen features Granite counter top, Big island, tile backsplash, SS appliances. New Refrigerator. Huge family room w/fireplace. Formal Dining Room. Screen porch with extended patio. Fenced backyard. Mins to Beaver Creek Commons Shopping Center, Downtown Apex. Easy access to Hwy 64. Community pool included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1759 Flint Valley Lane have any available units?
1759 Flint Valley Lane has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1759 Flint Valley Lane have?
Some of 1759 Flint Valley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1759 Flint Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1759 Flint Valley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1759 Flint Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1759 Flint Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 1759 Flint Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1759 Flint Valley Lane does offer parking.
Does 1759 Flint Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1759 Flint Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1759 Flint Valley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1759 Flint Valley Lane has a pool.
Does 1759 Flint Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 1759 Flint Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1759 Flint Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1759 Flint Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1759 Flint Valley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1759 Flint Valley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1759 Flint Valley Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd
Apex, NC 27523
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr
Apex, NC 27539
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr
Apex, NC 27502
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr
Apex, NC 27502
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln
Apex, NC 27539
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St
Apex, NC 27502
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road
Apex, NC 27523
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive
Apex, NC 27523

Similar Pages

Apex 1 BedroomsApex 2 Bedrooms
Apex Apartments with ParkingApex Dog Friendly Apartments
Apex Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NCRolesville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity