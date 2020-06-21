1759 Flint Valley Lane

Amenities
Great Apex Location! 4 Bedrooms/3 Full Baths + Huge Loft + Huge Finished 3rd floor bonus room. 1st floor Guest Suite with full bath. Open & Spacious floor plan. Hardwood flooring. Showcase Kitchen features Granite counter top, Big island, tile backsplash, SS appliances. New Refrigerator. Huge family room w/fireplace. Formal Dining Room. Screen porch with extended patio. Fenced backyard. Mins to Beaver Creek Commons Shopping Center, Downtown Apex. Easy access to Hwy 64. Community pool included.