1392 Herb Garden Way

Amenities
Brand new 4BR/3BA home w/ detached 2-car garage. Open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter tops & SS appliances. 1st floor guest suite. Large MBR. Master bath w/ large walk-in shower. Screened porch. Community pool/playground, clubhouse, walking trails, raised garden plots in dedicated areas (some under construction). Very convenient to schools, shopping, entertainment, hospital, major highways. Fridge, washer & dryer will be provided. Blinds have been installed. Please verify schools.