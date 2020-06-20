All apartments in Apex
1392 Herb Garden Way

1392 Herb Garden Way · (919) 744-8665
Location

1392 Herb Garden Way, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2101 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
Brand new 4BR/3BA home w/ detached 2-car garage. Open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter tops & SS appliances. 1st floor guest suite. Large MBR. Master bath w/ large walk-in shower. Screened porch. Community pool/playground, clubhouse, walking trails, raised garden plots in dedicated areas (some under construction). Very convenient to schools, shopping, entertainment, hospital, major highways. Fridge, washer & dryer will be provided. Blinds have been installed. Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1392 Herb Garden Way have any available units?
1392 Herb Garden Way has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1392 Herb Garden Way have?
Some of 1392 Herb Garden Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1392 Herb Garden Way currently offering any rent specials?
1392 Herb Garden Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1392 Herb Garden Way pet-friendly?
No, 1392 Herb Garden Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 1392 Herb Garden Way offer parking?
Yes, 1392 Herb Garden Way does offer parking.
Does 1392 Herb Garden Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1392 Herb Garden Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1392 Herb Garden Way have a pool?
Yes, 1392 Herb Garden Way has a pool.
Does 1392 Herb Garden Way have accessible units?
No, 1392 Herb Garden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1392 Herb Garden Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1392 Herb Garden Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1392 Herb Garden Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1392 Herb Garden Way does not have units with air conditioning.
