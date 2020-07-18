All apartments in Apex
1154 Chestnut Bluff Run

1154 Chestnut Bluff Run · No Longer Available
Location

1154 Chestnut Bluff Run, Apex, NC 27502

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
Brand New Energy-Efficient Single Family Townhome w/ 3 BR+2.5 BA & 2-car garage in Deer Creek/ Apex. Easy access to Jordan Lake, I-540/64/55. Convenient to shopping, restaurants & parks. Open floor plan w/ Hardwoods throughout the main floor. Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, island & S.S. appliances. Great Room w/ fireplace link to Dining. Master suite w/ private bath & WIC. Add 2 BR w/ Jack & Jill Hall bath, Loft & Laundry on the 2nd floor. w/ Private backyard. Community w/ pool, playground & clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run have any available units?
1154 Chestnut Bluff Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apex, NC.
How much is rent in Apex, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run have?
Some of 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run currently offering any rent specials?
1154 Chestnut Bluff Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run pet-friendly?
No, 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run offer parking?
Yes, 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run offers parking.
Does 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run have a pool?
Yes, 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run has a pool.
Does 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run have accessible units?
No, 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 1154 Chestnut Bluff Run does not have units with dishwashers.
