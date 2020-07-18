1154 Chestnut Bluff Run

Amenities

granite counters garage pool playground clubhouse fireplace

Brand New Energy-Efficient Single Family Townhome w/ 3 BR+2.5 BA & 2-car garage in Deer Creek/ Apex. Easy access to Jordan Lake, I-540/64/55. Convenient to shopping, restaurants & parks. Open floor plan w/ Hardwoods throughout the main floor. Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, island & S.S. appliances. Great Room w/ fireplace link to Dining. Master suite w/ private bath & WIC. Add 2 BR w/ Jack & Jill Hall bath, Loft & Laundry on the 2nd floor. w/ Private backyard. Community w/ pool, playground & clubhouse.