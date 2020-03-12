All apartments in Apex
Find more places like 1041 Holtridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apex, NC
/
1041 Holtridge Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:14 AM

1041 Holtridge Drive

1041 Holtridge Drive · (919) 345-6370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Apex
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1041 Holtridge Drive, Apex, NC 27523

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great single family house w/ 5 BR+3 BA & 2-car garage in Sutton Place,Apex. Popular Claremont II floor plan w/ guest BR w/ full BA on 1st floor.Partial brick & front porch. Beautiful home in the heart of Apex. Great location. Close to shopping Center, Easy access to Highway 55/64/I-540. Gourmet Eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops & island, cherry cabinets and S.S. appliances. Large deck to relax. Large master suite w/ WIC, trey ceiling and garden tub & separate shower. walking trail in the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Holtridge Drive have any available units?
1041 Holtridge Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1041 Holtridge Drive have?
Some of 1041 Holtridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Holtridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Holtridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Holtridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1041 Holtridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 1041 Holtridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Holtridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 1041 Holtridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 Holtridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Holtridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1041 Holtridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1041 Holtridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1041 Holtridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Holtridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 Holtridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 Holtridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 Holtridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1041 Holtridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd
Apex, NC 27523
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr
Apex, NC 27539
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr
Apex, NC 27502
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr
Apex, NC 27502
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln
Apex, NC 27539
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St
Apex, NC 27502
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road
Apex, NC 27523
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive
Apex, NC 27523

Similar Pages

Apex 1 BedroomsApex 2 Bedrooms
Apex Apartments with ParkingApex Dog Friendly Apartments
Apex Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NCRolesville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity