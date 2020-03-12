1041 Holtridge Drive

Amenities
Great single family house w/ 5 BR+3 BA & 2-car garage in Sutton Place,Apex. Popular Claremont II floor plan w/ guest BR w/ full BA on 1st floor.Partial brick & front porch. Beautiful home in the heart of Apex. Great location. Close to shopping Center, Easy access to Highway 55/64/I-540. Gourmet Eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops & island, cherry cabinets and S.S. appliances. Large deck to relax. Large master suite w/ WIC, trey ceiling and garden tub & separate shower. walking trail in the community.