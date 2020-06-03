337 Kerr Lake

Amenities

A beautiful home in the Legacy Lakes neighborhood in Aberdeen. Two bedrooms (office can be used as a 3rd bedroom, as it does have a closet) and two full bathrooms. Custom built with 5 inch hardwood floors in main living areas, 10 foot ceilings throughout, and beautiful crown molding in all rooms (sans bathrooms). Kitchen has granite counter tops, double ovens, Samsung refrigerator/freezer. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with a master bathroom that has a tile shower, garden tub, dual sinks a water closet. There is a screened backyard porch and a patio that leads to a picture perfect lawn and views of the #7 tee and the #8 green of a Nicklaus design golf course. Very easy access to Camp Mackall (10-12 min) and Fort Bragg (35-40 min). Tenants will receive a key fob that gains access to a large community pool and a fitness center with men's and women's locker rooms. Additionally, tenants are authorized use of the state-of-the-art tennis court facility with clubhouse access.