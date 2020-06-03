All apartments in Aberdeen
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:55 AM

337 Kerr Lake

337 Kerr Lake Road · (910) 222-4663
Location

337 Kerr Lake Road, Aberdeen, NC 28315

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
key fob access
tennis court
A beautiful home in the Legacy Lakes neighborhood in Aberdeen. Two bedrooms (office can be used as a 3rd bedroom, as it does have a closet) and two full bathrooms. Custom built with 5 inch hardwood floors in main living areas, 10 foot ceilings throughout, and beautiful crown molding in all rooms (sans bathrooms). Kitchen has granite counter tops, double ovens, Samsung refrigerator/freezer. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with a master bathroom that has a tile shower, garden tub, dual sinks a water closet. There is a screened backyard porch and a patio that leads to a picture perfect lawn and views of the #7 tee and the #8 green of a Nicklaus design golf course. Very easy access to Camp Mackall (10-12 min) and Fort Bragg (35-40 min). Tenants will receive a key fob that gains access to a large community pool and a fitness center with men's and women's locker rooms. Additionally, tenants are authorized use of the state-of-the-art tennis court facility with clubhouse access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Kerr Lake have any available units?
337 Kerr Lake has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 337 Kerr Lake have?
Some of 337 Kerr Lake's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Kerr Lake currently offering any rent specials?
337 Kerr Lake isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Kerr Lake pet-friendly?
No, 337 Kerr Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 337 Kerr Lake offer parking?
No, 337 Kerr Lake does not offer parking.
Does 337 Kerr Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Kerr Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Kerr Lake have a pool?
Yes, 337 Kerr Lake has a pool.
Does 337 Kerr Lake have accessible units?
No, 337 Kerr Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Kerr Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 Kerr Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Kerr Lake have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Kerr Lake does not have units with air conditioning.
