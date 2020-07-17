Amenities

Quiet country setting located 20 minutes east of Billings 3 bedroom 1 bath Mobil Has nice yard and storage shed

Horses welcome

Has piped fence and open faced shed

Please call for more information

672 3722

No Dogs Allowed



