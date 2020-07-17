All apartments in Yellowstone County
Find more places like 2820 n 16.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yellowstone County, MT
/
2820 n 16
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

2820 n 16

2820 North 16th Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2820 North 16th Road, Yellowstone County, MT 59088

Amenities

dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/15/20 Rim View - Property Id: 309003

Quiet country setting located 20 minutes east of Billings 3 bedroom 1 bath Mobil Has nice yard and storage shed
Horses welcome
Has piped fence and open faced shed
Please call for more information
672 3722
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309003
Property Id 309003

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5890208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 n 16 have any available units?
2820 n 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yellowstone County, MT.
What amenities does 2820 n 16 have?
Some of 2820 n 16's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 n 16 currently offering any rent specials?
2820 n 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 n 16 pet-friendly?
No, 2820 n 16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yellowstone County.
Does 2820 n 16 offer parking?
No, 2820 n 16 does not offer parking.
Does 2820 n 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 n 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 n 16 have a pool?
No, 2820 n 16 does not have a pool.
Does 2820 n 16 have accessible units?
No, 2820 n 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 n 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 n 16 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 n 16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2820 n 16 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr
Billings, MT 59105

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Billings, MT

Apartments Near Colleges

Montana State University-Billings