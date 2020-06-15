645 Woodland Place

Amenities

Downtown WhiteFish 2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 287728



GREAT LOCATION.....

Available Now...



Located in the heart of Whitefish, within a few minutes walk to downtown, city beach and a short drive to Whitefish Mountain Resort. The condo has a comfortable layout with large elegant kitchen, fireplace, 2 large sized bedrooms and first floor living ( no stairs, elevators). The 870 square feet includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, great outdoor views, indoor parking and private locked storage room included.



UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED

1 YEAR LEASE

Backround check/credit check 600 and higher required please



Washer/Dryer included

Dishwasher

Great Views

Fireplace Parking: Attached

