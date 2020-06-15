All apartments in Whitefish
Last updated June 15 2020

645 Woodland Place

645 Woodland Place · (202) 415-0110
Location

645 Woodland Place, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Downtown WhiteFish 2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 287728

GREAT LOCATION.....
Available Now...

Located in the heart of Whitefish, within a few minutes walk to downtown, city beach and a short drive to Whitefish Mountain Resort. The condo has a comfortable layout with large elegant kitchen, fireplace, 2 large sized bedrooms and first floor living ( no stairs, elevators). The 870 square feet includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, great outdoor views, indoor parking and private locked storage room included.

NO PETS
UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED
1 YEAR LEASE
Backround check/credit check 600 and higher required please

Washer/Dryer included
Dishwasher
Great Views
Fireplace Parking: Attached
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287728
Property Id 287728

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

