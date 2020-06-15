645 Woodland Place

Amenities
Downtown WhiteFish 2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 287728
GREAT LOCATION.....
Available Now...
Located in the heart of Whitefish, within a few minutes walk to downtown, city beach and a short drive to Whitefish Mountain Resort. The condo has a comfortable layout with large elegant kitchen, fireplace, 2 large sized bedrooms and first floor living ( no stairs, elevators). The 870 square feet includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, great outdoor views, indoor parking and private locked storage room included.
NO PETS
UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED
1 YEAR LEASE
Backround check/credit check 600 and higher required please
Washer/Dryer included
Dishwasher
Great Views
Fireplace Parking: Attached
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287728
