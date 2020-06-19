40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204

Amenities
Available 07/10/20 Whitefish Crossing Pet Friendly 1 Bed 1 Bath Apt - Property Id: 252802
This unfurnished pet friendly 2nd floor apartment features wood look laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom. Includes stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher and full size washer/dryer. The patio off the living room has a storage room for your toys.
Enjoy the onsite Club House which includes a business center, a coffee bar, outdoor grilling area and sitting area with big screen TV.
Private community dog park on site.
Available: July 10, 2020
Rent: 1230.00 plus utilities
Security Deposit: 1000.00
Additional Deposit: 400.00 upon approval of pet
Pet Rent: 50.00 one pet limit
No dogs over 80 pounds
Carport: 25.00 per month
At Your Service Property Management
406-862-5566
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252802
(RLNE5807243)