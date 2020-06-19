All apartments in Whitefish
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204

40 Pheasant Run · (406) 862-5566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 Pheasant Run, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1230 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,230

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 684 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
Available 07/10/20 Whitefish Crossing Pet Friendly 1 Bed 1 Bath Apt - Property Id: 252802

This unfurnished pet friendly 2nd floor apartment features wood look laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom. Includes stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher and full size washer/dryer. The patio off the living room has a storage room for your toys.
Enjoy the onsite Club House which includes a business center, a coffee bar, outdoor grilling area and sitting area with big screen TV.
Private community dog park on site.
Available: July 10, 2020
Rent: 1230.00 plus utilities
Security Deposit: 1000.00
Additional Deposit: 400.00 upon approval of pet
Pet Rent: 50.00 one pet limit
No dogs over 80 pounds
Carport: 25.00 per month
At Your Service Property Management
406-862-5566
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252802
Property Id 252802

(RLNE5807243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 have any available units?
40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 has a unit available for $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 have?
Some of 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 does offer parking.
Does 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204 does not have units with air conditioning.
