patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Whitefish Lake views from upper deck and a path for lake access. Boat slip can be used during the day but not overnight. Nice master with attached bathroom including shower and soaking tub. Open kitchen includes high end finishes and appliances and huge sit at island. Dining space opens to living room and cozy fireplace. 2 Bedrooms upstairs are huge and currently have 2 double beds in each. Deck opens to naturally treed yard, hot tub and firepit for late night gathering. Completely furnished and updated. Attached garage and huge driveway make off street parking simple.

Rent for July through April $5000.00 per month with 3 month minimum.

Perfect place to enjoy the summer and ski season; experience what life can be in Whitefish and possible stay there while building or buying.

Rent $5000 Per month $2500.00 deposit with all but $250.00 cleaning refundable without any damage. Available through end of April. No pets.

