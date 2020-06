Amenities

Fabulous Townhome Near Grouse Mountain Lodge - Fabulous townhome near Grouse Mountain Lodge with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on two floors. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main level and a two car attached garage. Vaulted ceiling in the living and dining room area. Living room boasts a great gas fireplace and the back deck is through sliding glass doors and out to the small yard with open land behind you. The master bedroom downstairs is large with en suite bathroom and double closets. There is a half bath, kitchen and laundry room on the main level. Upstairs is a little sitting area and the two additional bedrooms that share the upstairs bathroom.

Attached garage and a bit of landscaping in the front of the townhome.

Available 6/08/20 for a year lease for a year lease.



