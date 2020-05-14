All apartments in Missoula
640 Woodworth
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

640 Woodworth

640 Woodworth Ave · (406) 214-3056
Location

640 Woodworth Ave, Missoula, MT 59801
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 640 Woodworth · Avail. Jun 22

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
640 Woodworth Available 06/22/20 University Area Home - 4 Bed - 3 Bath - Rent: 2395.00
Utility Fee: 40.00
Liability Insurance: 9.50
Deposit: 2395.00

Owner Pays: Trash and Sewer
Tenant Pays: Water, Electric, Cable and Internet, Lawn Care & Snow Removal

Lease Term: Negotiable

4 Bed, 3 Bath home located in the University area. Washer/Dryer hook ups, fully fenced back yard, dishwasher, single car carport and forced air gas heat.

**No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.**

***MT Properties Group requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent***

mt-properties.com

(RLNE5781072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Woodworth have any available units?
640 Woodworth has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Woodworth have?
Some of 640 Woodworth's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Woodworth currently offering any rent specials?
640 Woodworth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Woodworth pet-friendly?
No, 640 Woodworth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Missoula.
Does 640 Woodworth offer parking?
Yes, 640 Woodworth does offer parking.
Does 640 Woodworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Woodworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Woodworth have a pool?
No, 640 Woodworth does not have a pool.
Does 640 Woodworth have accessible units?
No, 640 Woodworth does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Woodworth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Woodworth has units with dishwashers.
