Amenities
640 Woodworth Available 06/22/20 University Area Home - 4 Bed - 3 Bath - Rent: 2395.00
Utility Fee: 40.00
Liability Insurance: 9.50
Deposit: 2395.00
Owner Pays: Trash and Sewer
Tenant Pays: Water, Electric, Cable and Internet, Lawn Care & Snow Removal
Lease Term: Negotiable
4 Bed, 3 Bath home located in the University area. Washer/Dryer hook ups, fully fenced back yard, dishwasher, single car carport and forced air gas heat.
**No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.**
***MT Properties Group requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent***
mt-properties.com
(RLNE5781072)