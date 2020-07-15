Amenities

2749 Bunkhouse Place Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Model home in Spectacular Neighborhood of Ranch Club - This Gorgeous Model Home located in the Ranch Club is the perfect solution for the right person. This home offers 4,500 sq ft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms along with many bonus rooms. This home has all new construction, with a double car garage and work area. This home also Includes very modern appliances, and a gas fireplace.



Utilities Include Sewer and Garbage. The tenant(s) are responsible for all other utilities.



Call Thane for a personal tour or any questions at (406) 552-1418. Please no internet inquiries.



