Missoula, MT
2749 Bunkhouse Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

2749 Bunkhouse Place

2749 Bunkhouse Place · (406) 728-2332
Location

2749 Bunkhouse Place, Missoula, MT 59808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2749 Bunkhouse Place · Avail. Aug 7

$4,195

3 Bed · 6 Bath · 4500 sqft

Amenities

new construction
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
2749 Bunkhouse Place Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Model home in Spectacular Neighborhood of Ranch Club - This Gorgeous Model Home located in the Ranch Club is the perfect solution for the right person. This home offers 4,500 sq ft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms along with many bonus rooms. This home has all new construction, with a double car garage and work area. This home also Includes very modern appliances, and a gas fireplace.

Utilities Include Sewer and Garbage. The tenant(s) are responsible for all other utilities.

Call Thane for a personal tour or any questions at (406) 552-1418. Please no internet inquiries.

** Please contact our office directly for showings. phone: (406) 728-2332, Website: www.adeapm.com **

** All ADEA Property Management Co. rentals are non-smoking units and you must be at least 25 feet from the building to smoke. ADEA Property Management also requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent. All ADEA Property Management Co. units do not allow pets unless otherwise stated. We strive to have accurate photos of our units but please note that the photos may be different than the actual unit. **

(RLNE3255213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2749 Bunkhouse Place have any available units?
2749 Bunkhouse Place has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 2749 Bunkhouse Place have?
Some of 2749 Bunkhouse Place's amenities include new construction, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2749 Bunkhouse Place currently offering any rent specials?
2749 Bunkhouse Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 Bunkhouse Place pet-friendly?
No, 2749 Bunkhouse Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Missoula.
Does 2749 Bunkhouse Place offer parking?
Yes, 2749 Bunkhouse Place offers parking.
Does 2749 Bunkhouse Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2749 Bunkhouse Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 Bunkhouse Place have a pool?
No, 2749 Bunkhouse Place does not have a pool.
Does 2749 Bunkhouse Place have accessible units?
No, 2749 Bunkhouse Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 Bunkhouse Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2749 Bunkhouse Place does not have units with dishwashers.
