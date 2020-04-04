1237 Kennett Ave #203

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Fully Furnished - Cozy Condo - Near Downtown and UM - Rent: 795.00

Utility Fee: 45.00 (Trash & Water)

Deposit: 795.00

Tenant Responsible for: Gas, Electric, Cable and Internet



Lease Term: Negotiable



Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bath fully furnished with a queen bed, couch, tv, and all kitchen items. Stackable washer/dryer is provided in the bathroom. There is an exterior, heated, 3.5 X 4.5 storage unit, as well as one on site parking space. This unit is being advertised and rented for the owner. MT PROPERTIES will not be managing this unit.



**May consider one small pet with additional $350 deposit and $35 monthly rent**



***Renters Insurance Required***



THIS UNIT IS NOT MANAGED BY MT PROPERTIES GROUP



mt-properties.com



