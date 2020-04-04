All apartments in Missoula
1237 Kennett Ave #203
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

1237 Kennett Ave #203

1237 Kennett Avenue · (406) 214-3056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1237 Kennett Avenue, Missoula, MT 59802
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1237 Kennett Ave #203 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Fully Furnished - Cozy Condo - Near Downtown and UM - Rent: 795.00
Utility Fee: 45.00 (Trash & Water)
Deposit: 795.00
Tenant Responsible for: Gas, Electric, Cable and Internet

Lease Term: Negotiable

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bath fully furnished with a queen bed, couch, tv, and all kitchen items. Stackable washer/dryer is provided in the bathroom. There is an exterior, heated, 3.5 X 4.5 storage unit, as well as one on site parking space. This unit is being advertised and rented for the owner. MT PROPERTIES will not be managing this unit.

**May consider one small pet with additional $350 deposit and $35 monthly rent**

***Renters Insurance Required***

THIS UNIT IS NOT MANAGED BY MT PROPERTIES GROUP

mt-properties.com

(RLNE5626809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

