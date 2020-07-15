All apartments in Missoula County
Find more places like 4721 Lois Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Missoula County, MT
/
4721 Lois Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

4721 Lois Lane

4721 Lois Lane · (406) 728-2332 ext. 117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4721 Lois Lane, Missoula County, MT 59808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4721 Lois Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4721 Lois Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Close to Hellgate Elementary - - This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bedroom home is in a great location being right next to Hellgate Elementary off of Flynn Lane. It has a fenced in back yard, two car garage, gas fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, a dishwasher and a large family room in the basement.
Garbage is included in the rent and the home is on septic and well water. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Up to 2 dogs would be considered at this rental with references. ADEA does not allow smoking in any unit.

This unit is available to view on the date that is posted. Please contact our office at 406-728-2332 to be sure that the keys are available. Keys are checked out at the office between 8:00 and 3:30 Monday through Friday to view the property.

(RLNE4592010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Lois Lane have any available units?
4721 Lois Lane has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4721 Lois Lane have?
Some of 4721 Lois Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 Lois Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Lois Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Lois Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 Lois Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4721 Lois Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4721 Lois Lane offers parking.
Does 4721 Lois Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Lois Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Lois Lane have a pool?
No, 4721 Lois Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Lois Lane have accessible units?
No, 4721 Lois Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Lois Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4721 Lois Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4721 Lois Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4721 Lois Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4721 Lois Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalispell, MTButte-Silver Bow, MT
Missoula, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity