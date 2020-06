Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

NEW PRICE!!! Newly remodeled 2 bdrm, 1 bath mobile in Lockwood. New flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets and freshly painted throughout. Give us a call for a viewing. 248-6453 Tenants pay gas, electric and garbage. Pets ok but do add $35 per pet to the monthly rent. Section 8 approved.

1969 Schult 12x50

