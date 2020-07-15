Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 PM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in King Arthur Park, MT

Finding an apartment in King Arthur Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
135 Arrowwood Drive
135 Arrowwood Drive, King Arthur Park, MT
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
135 Arrowwood Drive Available 08/17/20 Dog friendly 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - This 5 Bedroom sits on a good size lot with room to roam. Plenty of space with an upstairs living and dining area and 2 bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of King Arthur Park

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1017 Cassandra Ln B
1017 Cassandra Ln, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1702 sqft
Unit B Available 08/02/20 West Bozeman New Townhome (B) - Property Id: 320920 Beautiful, custom-designed townhome featuring a well-planned layout and beautiful finishes.
Results within 5 miles of King Arthur Park
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
140 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
501 S. 15th Ave. Unit 2
501 South 15th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
501 S. 15th Ave. Unit 2 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Near MSU! Small Pets Welcome! - Great upper level, 2 bed 1 bath apartment just a few blocks from campus! Shared fenced backyard with downstairs unit.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
416 N. 19th Unit B Unit B Lower
416 N 19th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pets Allowed Downstairs Unit Washer and Dryer hookups 1 Car Garage Water, Sewer, Gas, and Electric Included up to $200 Gas Heat Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care Please copy the

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207
3266 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
994 sqft
Gorgeous Brand New Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - TIMBERLINE Timberline units offer another luxury option: • Generous Bedroom Closets • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
3509 Ravalli Street
3509 Ravalli Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1618 sqft
3 bed 2 bath single family home. Very close to Hyalite Elementary School. Home has A/C and walk in closet in master. Washer dryer included. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. 1 small dog allowed with additional deposit.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
228 S Cottonwood Rd Unit 110
228 Cottonwood Road, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment near Ferguson Farm! - Great two bed, one and half bath ground-level, centrally located condo. Unit features hardwood flooring, a private patio and an open concept space. Rent includes water, sewer and trash.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3342 North 27th Avenue - 102
3342 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brand New Unit- ADA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ADA Unit • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone Flooring • Washer/Dryer •

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
505 S. 20th Ave
505 S 20th Ave, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Upper level 3 bed / 1 ba unit comes with a 1 car garage. Close to campus! Has new washer and dryer in the unit. Small dog is negotiable. included: water / sewer / trash / lawn / snow Lower level 3 bed / 1 ba unit comes with a 1 car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2962 W. Villard Unit B
2962 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedroom 1.5 Centrally Located Condo - 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Pet Friendly Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Detached Garage Water, sewer, trash included in Rent Gas heating (RLNE5874485)

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
389 Stubbs Ln
389 Stubbs Ln, Gallatin County, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
4 bed 3 bath house on the Northside of Bozeman. Large lot off valley center road with amazing views. Lawn care included in rent. No water bill (well) Tenant responsible for all utilities and snow removal. 1 car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3230 North 27th Avenue - 205
3230 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
994 sqft
Explorer Units-2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - EXPLORER The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
502 S. 12th Unit B
502 S 12th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 3 Plex - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 3Plex Shared W/D Street parking Water and Sewer utility included Gas heat Pets negotiable (RLNE3297207)

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
2784 Catalyst Street - D
2784 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1500 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
2760 Catalyst Street - A
2760 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3014 W. Villard Unit A
3014 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
$1325- 2 bedroom 2 bathroom centrally located condo - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo Washer and dryer in unit 1 Car garage W/S/T included Gas heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3310 Magenta Road Unit A
3310 Magenta Road, Four Corners, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Spacious Duplex - 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Pet Negotiable Duplex Washer and Dryer Hookups in unit 1 Car Attached Garage Water and Sewer included in rent Gas Heating Approx.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3241 Fen Way
3241 Fen Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
3241 Fen Way Unit A Available 04/10/20 3 bed/2.5 Bath Condo! Great Location! - Don't miss this 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom condo! This two story home has a one car garage, ample storage, and gorgeous finishes.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3328 W. Babcock St Unit D
3328 West Babcock Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1442 sqft
3328 W. Babcock St Unit D Available 08/13/20 Don't Miss This Awesome 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo With Great Location! - This 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom unit is located in a quiet neighborhood that is centrally located in Bozeman.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 West Beall Street - 1
1915 West Beall Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Come check out this Fantastic 3BR/1.5BA across the street from Town and Country food (just off of 19th). Ready mid August! This fantastic unit is a two stories with an awesome back yard space.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3374 North 27th Avenue - 106
3374 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
929 sqft
Explorer Units: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom - The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1902 W Koch
1902 West Koch Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1902 W Koch Available 08/10/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 4Plex-5 Mins from Campus - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Small Pets Only 4-Plex set up Washer and dryer hookups 1 Car detached Water/Sewer included Electric heating Not responsible for lawn or snow No Dogs

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
316 N. 11th
316 North 11th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit in Duplex - 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Pets Negotiable Duplex Washer & Dryer in Unit 1 Car Garage Gas Heating Close to Chief Joseph Middle School (RLNE5934520)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in King Arthur Park, MT

Finding an apartment in King Arthur Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

