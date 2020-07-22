Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

47 Apartments for rent in King Arthur Park, MT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some King Arthur Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Covey Ct. Unit A
103 Covey Ct, King Arthur Park, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1561 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo in Four Corners available Now! - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo in Four Corners available Now! Over sized Double car garage. Is beautifully landscaped with a patio area and fenced in yard. Each bedroom has a walk in closet.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
61 Talon Way Unit A
61 Talon Way, King Arthur Park, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
61 Talon Way Unit A Available 06/01/20 61 Talon Way Unit A - 3 bed, 2 bath, carpet and hardwood floors. double car attached garage, The master is large with a private bathroom and large walk-in closet.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
270 Pond Lily Drive
270 Pond Lily Drive, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Brand New Carpet! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, single level, open floor plan for kitchen dining and living room. large bedrooms.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
160 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1611 W Koch St 29
1611 West Koch Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Unit 29 Available 08/15/20 Centrally Located Condo - Property Id: 323766 Centrally located and renovated! Featuring: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Granite countertops, Single car attached garage, ~1544 sq ft.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
3016 W Villard St
3016 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$600
1308 sqft
Master Bedroom In 3 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 320801 *Please contact me ONLY IF you are a non-smoker (of any kind) and have no pets and no criminal record *Pictures are of empty apartment and of another time when there was different

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3505 Fallon St #C35
3505 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
905 sqft
3505 Fallon St #C35 Available 07/24/20 Cozy Up In This Great 2 bed/1bath Condo! - You will definitely love this 2 bed/1 bath condo with balcony! Great location close to new development on the west side, Bozeman Pond, and great schools.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4050 Opal St
4050 Opal Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1356 sqft
Available 08/15/20 3/2 House w/attached garage, Regional Park nearby! - Property Id: 319591 Open concept home near the Regional Park, the new high school, and easy access to groceries, shopping, restaurants and more! Available mid-Aug, month to

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
501 N Hunters Way
501 Hunters Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
501 N Hunters Way Available 08/05/20 - Nice one level 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with it's owner sprinklers and water. Semi-open galley kitchen to living room with attached single garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
501 S. 15th Ave. Unit 2
501 South 15th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
501 S. 15th Ave. Unit 2 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Near MSU! Small Pets Welcome! - Great upper level, 2 bed 1 bath apartment just a few blocks from campus! Shared fenced backyard with downstairs unit.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
316 N. 11th
316 North 11th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit in Duplex - 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Pets Negotiable Duplex Washer & Dryer in Unit 1 Car Garage Gas Heating Close to Chief Joseph Middle School Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
416 N. 19th Unit B Unit B Lower
416 N 19th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pets Allowed Downstairs Unit Washer and Dryer hookups 1 Car Garage Water, Sewer, Gas, and Electric Included up to $200 Gas Heat Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care Please copy the

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
893 Forestglen Dr Unit G
893 Forestglen Drive, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
893 Forestglen Dr Unit G Available 08/13/20 Partially Furnished 3 bed/2 bath condo! - Conveniently located in a desired neighborhood - near schools, parks and shopping. This condo has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1
2124 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1454 sqft
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 Available 08/13/20 Very Nice 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home! Great Value! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit has a bright, open concept first floor, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
228 S Cottonwood Rd Unit 110
228 Cottonwood Road, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment near Ferguson Farm! - Great two bed, one and half bath ground-level, centrally located condo. Unit features hardwood flooring, a private patio and an open concept space. Rent includes water, sewer and trash.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3026 West Villard Unit 2D
3026 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Ground Level 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a ground level 2 bedroom condo in a fantastic location. 2 bedrooms, tons of closet space and two full baths. There is a nice patio right on the common corridor, and a one car detached garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2962 W. Villard Unit B
2962 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedroom 1.5 Centrally Located Condo - 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Pet Friendly Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Detached Garage Water, sewer, trash included in Rent Gas heating (RLNE5874485)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D
205 Pondera Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D Available 08/07/20 205 North Pondera Avenue Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath close to MSU. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well as a single car detached garage. Owner pays sewer/water.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
926 Hunters Way
926 Hunters Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
926 Hunters Way Available 09/07/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home! - Well Kept 3 bed 2 bath home in a family-oriented neighborhood. Close to shopping and parks with walking trails not far from the back patio. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Sunlight Ave
103 Sunlight Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
103 Sunlight Ave Available 08/03/20 3 Bed - Updated modular house! - This is a nice and newly updated modular house.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3074 Lori Lane
3074 Lori Lane, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,290
1910 sqft
3074 Lori Lane Available 08/01/20 Brand New Luxury Four Bedroom with Farmland Views - This stunning new construction townhome has upgraded fixtures and finishes throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3196 Summerview Lane
3196 Summer View Ln, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1720 sqft
3196 Summerview Lane Available 08/01/20 Alder Creek Home on Corner Lot--Clean and Bright - This immaculately kept custom home sits on a corner lot with mature landscaping, in the premier south-side Alder Creek subdivision.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2822 W Mendenhall
2822 W Mendenhall St, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex unit with garage and walk in closets - Garden level 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit with an attached garage. Both bedrooms are large with walk in closets. Spacious bathroom and washer/dryer provided by the owner.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1387 Crabapple Drive
1387 Crabapple Drive, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Townhome - This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home has 1,638 square feet. There are several upscale finishes, such as granite counters, tile, hardwood flooring, and a gas fireplace. 2 car garage included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in King Arthur Park, MT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some King Arthur Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

