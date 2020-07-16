Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in King Arthur Park, MT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for King Arthur Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean...

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
61 Talon Way Unit A
61 Talon Way, King Arthur Park, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
61 Talon Way Unit A Available 06/01/20 61 Talon Way Unit A - 3 bed, 2 bath, carpet and hardwood floors. double car attached garage, The master is large with a private bathroom and large walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of King Arthur Park
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
140 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
228 S Cottonwood Rd Unit 110
228 Cottonwood Road, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment near Ferguson Farm! - Great two bed, one and half bath ground-level, centrally located condo. Unit features hardwood flooring, a private patio and an open concept space. Rent includes water, sewer and trash.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B
4489 Alexander Street, Bozeman, MT
Studio
$1,100
508 sqft
Furnished Studio Apartment - Valley West - Property Id: 244899 508 square foot studio apartment with vaulted ceiling in centrally located Valley West subdivision with a park only a half-block away.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4050 Opal St
4050 Opal Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1356 sqft
Available 08/15/20 3/2 House w/attached garage, Regional Park nearby! - Property Id: 319591 Open concept home near the Regional Park, the new high school, and easy access to groceries, shopping, restaurants and more! Available mid-Aug, month to

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1016 N 15th Ave
1016 North 15th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1875 sqft
Available 07/25/20 1875 ft2 - 1 year old House for Rent- Pet Friendly - Property Id: 97194 1 year old 1,875 SF home in central Bozeman, blocks from the grocery store and high school. Across the street from a park and a second park a block away.
Results within 10 miles of King Arthur Park

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
105 W Main St Unit 6A
105 W Main St, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$2,890
1000 sqft
105 W Main St Unit 6A Available 08/01/20 All Inclusive! Luxury Furnished Condo: Top Floor of Historic Baxter on Main Street, Short Term Options - Available for short or long term lease. Minimum 28-day stay.

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2406 Boylan Road
2406 Boylan Road, Bozeman, MT
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2977 sqft
At almost 3000 SF of awesome living space, this house leaves little to be desired. 5br/3 bath. Built in 2010. Property is vacant and available to rent approx 08/15/2020.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
215 N. Quaw
215 North Quaw Boulevard, Belgrade, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
215 N. Quaw Available 07/27/20 Historic 5 Bedroom Home in Belgrade - - Remodeled 5 bd/2 ba home in a great location close to downtown Belgrade, schools, and boasts easy access to I-90 for commuters.

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1311 Westwood Circle - D
1311 Westwood Cir, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Brand new construction townhome in Belgrade. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with attached 2 car garage. Hardwood floors on main level and carpet upstairs. Washer/Dryer hookups. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1709 Dillon Avenue
1709 Dillon Ave, Belgrade, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1553 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ryen Glenn Subdivision. Attached 3 car garage. Hardwood floors with an open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in King Arthur Park, MT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for King Arthur Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

