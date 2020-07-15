Apartment List
/
MT
/
king arthur park
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM

42 Apartments for rent in King Arthur Park, MT with garages

King Arthur Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Covey Ct. Unit A
103 Covey Ct, King Arthur Park, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1561 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo in Four Corners available Now! - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo in Four Corners available Now! Over sized Double car garage. Is beautifully landscaped with a patio area and fenced in yard. Each bedroom has a walk in closet.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
61 Talon Way Unit A
61 Talon Way, King Arthur Park, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
61 Talon Way Unit A Available 06/01/20 61 Talon Way Unit A - 3 bed, 2 bath, carpet and hardwood floors. double car attached garage, The master is large with a private bathroom and large walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of King Arthur Park

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1017 Cassandra Ln B
1017 Cassandra Ln, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1702 sqft
Unit B Available 08/02/20 West Bozeman New Townhome (B) - Property Id: 320920 Beautiful, custom-designed townhome featuring a well-planned layout and beautiful finishes.
Results within 5 miles of King Arthur Park
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
140 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3016 W Villard St G
3016 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$600
1308 sqft
Master Bedroom In 3 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 320801 *Please contact me ONLY IF you are a non-smoker (of any kind) and have no pets and no criminal record *Pictures are of empty apartment and of another time when there was different

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
416 N. 19th Unit B Unit B Lower
416 N 19th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pets Allowed Downstairs Unit Washer and Dryer hookups 1 Car Garage Water, Sewer, Gas, and Electric Included up to $200 Gas Heat Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care Please copy the

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1
2124 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1454 sqft
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 Available 08/13/20 Very Nice 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home! Great Value! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit has a bright, open concept first floor, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3026 West Villard Unit 2D
3026 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Ground Level 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a ground level 2 bedroom condo in a fantastic location. 2 bedrooms, tons of closet space and two full baths. There is a nice patio right on the common corridor, and a one car detached garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D
205 Pondera Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D Available 08/07/20 205 North Pondera Avenue Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath close to MSU. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well as a single car detached garage. Owner pays sewer/water.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
311 Michael Grove Unit F
311 Michael Grove Avenue, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom No Pets Condo Washer/ Dryer in Unit 1 Car garage Water/ Sewer/ Trash included in rent Gas heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B
2220 East Baxter Lane, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO IN BAXTER SPRINGS - These 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condos are located within the Baxter Springs Condominiums and feature a variety of luxuries.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
926 Hunters Way
926 Hunters Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
926 Hunters Way Available 09/07/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home! - Well Kept 3 bed 2 bath home in a family-oriented neighborhood. Close to shopping and parks with walking trails not far from the back patio. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
505 S. 20th Ave
505 S 20th Ave, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Upper level 3 bed / 1 ba unit comes with a 1 car garage. Close to campus! Has new washer and dryer in the unit. Small dog is negotiable. included: water / sewer / trash / lawn / snow Lower level 3 bed / 1 ba unit comes with a 1 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2962 W. Villard Unit B
2962 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedroom 1.5 Centrally Located Condo - 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Pet Friendly Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Detached Garage Water, sewer, trash included in Rent Gas heating (RLNE5874485)

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
389 Stubbs Ln
389 Stubbs Ln, Gallatin County, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
4 bed 3 bath house on the Northside of Bozeman. Large lot off valley center road with amazing views. Lawn care included in rent. No water bill (well) Tenant responsible for all utilities and snow removal. 1 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2784 Catalyst Street - D
2784 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1500 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around.

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2760 Catalyst Street - A
2760 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3014 W. Villard Unit A
3014 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
$1325- 2 bedroom 2 bathroom centrally located condo - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo Washer and dryer in unit 1 Car garage W/S/T included Gas heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3310 Magenta Road Unit A
3310 Magenta Road, Four Corners, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Spacious Duplex - 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Pet Negotiable Duplex Washer and Dryer Hookups in unit 1 Car Attached Garage Water and Sewer included in rent Gas Heating Approx.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
4840 Fowler LN
4840 Fowler Lane, Gallatin County, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3834 sqft
This is a beautiful Farmhouse on 5 Acres. - This is a beautiful Farmhouse on some of the most picturesque landscapes in the valley! Sitting on 5 Acres of land gives you the privacy of the country but only 5 minutes to town.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3241 Fen Way
3241 Fen Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
3241 Fen Way Unit A Available 04/10/20 3 bed/2.5 Bath Condo! Great Location! - Don't miss this 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom condo! This two story home has a one car garage, ample storage, and gorgeous finishes.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1712 West Olive Unit #47
1712 West Olive Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1712 West Olive Unit #47 Available 08/11/20 *** Beautiful Condo *** - 2Bed 2Bath near MSU - This is a very nice apartment close to MSU! Here are the highlights: - 0.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3328 W. Babcock St Unit D
3328 West Babcock Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1442 sqft
3328 W. Babcock St Unit D Available 08/13/20 Don't Miss This Awesome 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo With Great Location! - This 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom unit is located in a quiet neighborhood that is centrally located in Bozeman.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2822 W Mendenhall
2822 W Mendenhall St, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex unit with garage and walk in closets - Garden level 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit with an attached garage. Both bedrooms are large with walk in closets. Spacious bathroom and washer/dryer provided by the owner.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in King Arthur Park, MT

King Arthur Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bozeman, MT
Four Corners, MT