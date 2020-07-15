Apartment List
22 Apartments for rent in King Arthur Park, MT with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi...

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
103 Covey Ct. Unit A
103 Covey Ct, King Arthur Park, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1561 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo in Four Corners available Now! - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo in Four Corners available Now! Over sized Double car garage. Is beautifully landscaped with a patio area and fenced in yard. Each bedroom has a walk in closet.
Last updated July 15
140 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
3016 W Villard St G
3016 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$600
1308 sqft
Master Bedroom In 3 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 320801 *Please contact me ONLY IF you are a non-smoker (of any kind) and have no pets and no criminal record *Pictures are of empty apartment and of another time when there was different

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1
2124 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1454 sqft
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 Available 08/13/20 Very Nice 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home! Great Value! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit has a bright, open concept first floor, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and garage.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
3026 West Villard Unit 2D
3026 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Ground Level 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a ground level 2 bedroom condo in a fantastic location. 2 bedrooms, tons of closet space and two full baths. There is a nice patio right on the common corridor, and a one car detached garage.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207
3266 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
994 sqft
Gorgeous Brand New Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - TIMBERLINE Timberline units offer another luxury option: • Generous Bedroom Closets • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
926 Hunters Way
926 Hunters Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
926 Hunters Way Available 09/07/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home! - Well Kept 3 bed 2 bath home in a family-oriented neighborhood. Close to shopping and parks with walking trails not far from the back patio. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
329 North 16th Ave.
329 N 16th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
329 North 16th Ave. Available 08/03/20 329 North 16th Avenue - 2 bed 2 bath property just minutes away from the Montana State campus and historic downtown Bozeman.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
228 S Cottonwood Rd Unit 110
228 Cottonwood Road, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment near Ferguson Farm! - Great two bed, one and half bath ground-level, centrally located condo. Unit features hardwood flooring, a private patio and an open concept space. Rent includes water, sewer and trash.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
3342 North 27th Avenue - 102
3342 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brand New Unit- ADA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ADA Unit • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone Flooring • Washer/Dryer •

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
389 Stubbs Ln
389 Stubbs Ln, Gallatin County, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
4 bed 3 bath house on the Northside of Bozeman. Large lot off valley center road with amazing views. Lawn care included in rent. No water bill (well) Tenant responsible for all utilities and snow removal. 1 car garage.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
3230 North 27th Avenue - 205
3230 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
994 sqft
Explorer Units-2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - EXPLORER The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
2784 Catalyst Street - D
2784 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1500 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
2760 Catalyst Street - A
2760 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
3374 North 27th Avenue - 106
3374 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
929 sqft
Explorer Units: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom - The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
911 N 17th Ave Unit A
911 N 17th Ave, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1450 sqft
911 N 17th Ave Unit A Available 08/07/20 3-Story Urban Walk Up at Site 17 - Connect Property Management, LLC is proud to present Site 17, a modern community featuring 3-story urban walk-ups. Smart, innovative, versatile design.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
893 Forestglen Dr Unit G
893 Forestglen Drive, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
893 Forestglen Dr Unit G Available 08/13/20 Partially Furnished 3 bed/2 bath condo! - Conveniently located in a desired neighborhood - near schools, parks and shopping. This condo has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
3234 North 27th Avenue - 207
3234 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1013 sqft
3234 North 27th Avenue - 207 Available 08/10/20 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - Corner Unit - TIMBERLINE Timberline units offer another luxury option: • Generous Bedroom Closets • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
1016 N 15th Ave
1016 North 15th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1875 sqft
Available 07/25/20 1875 ft2 - 1 year old House for Rent- Pet Friendly - Property Id: 97194 1 year old 1,875 SF home in central Bozeman, blocks from the grocery store and high school. Across the street from a park and a second park a block away.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
215 N. Quaw
215 North Quaw Boulevard, Belgrade, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
215 N. Quaw Available 07/27/20 Historic 5 Bedroom Home in Belgrade - - Remodeled 5 bd/2 ba home in a great location close to downtown Belgrade, schools, and boasts easy access to I-90 for commuters.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
1709 Dillon Avenue
1709 Dillon Ave, Belgrade, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1553 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ryen Glenn Subdivision. Attached 3 car garage. Hardwood floors with an open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
226 E. River Rock
226 East River Rock Road, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1850 sqft
226 E. River Rock Available 08/26/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms House 2 Car garage Washer and dryer Hookups 1850 sf sprinklers fenced yard w/ patio 10x12 shed (RLNE5924938)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in King Arthur Park, MT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for King Arthur Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

