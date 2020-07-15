/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in King Arthur Park, MT
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Covey Ct. Unit A
103 Covey Ct, King Arthur Park, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1561 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo in Four Corners available Now! - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo in Four Corners available Now! Over sized Double car garage. Is beautifully landscaped with a patio area and fenced in yard. Each bedroom has a walk in closet.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
61 Talon Way Unit A
61 Talon Way, King Arthur Park, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
61 Talon Way Unit A Available 06/01/20 61 Talon Way Unit A - 3 bed, 2 bath, carpet and hardwood floors. double car attached garage, The master is large with a private bathroom and large walk-in closet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
135 Arrowwood Drive
135 Arrowwood Drive, King Arthur Park, MT
135 Arrowwood Drive Available 08/17/20 Dog friendly 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - This 5 Bedroom sits on a good size lot with room to roam. Plenty of space with an upstairs living and dining area and 2 bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of King Arthur Park
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1017 Cassandra Ln B
1017 Cassandra Ln, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1702 sqft
Unit B Available 08/02/20 West Bozeman New Townhome (B) - Property Id: 320920 Beautiful, custom-designed townhome featuring a well-planned layout and beautiful finishes.
Results within 5 miles of King Arthur Park
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
140 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1
2124 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1454 sqft
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 Available 08/13/20 Very Nice 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home! Great Value! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit has a bright, open concept first floor, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Sunlight Ave
103 Sunlight Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
103 Sunlight Ave Available 08/03/20 3 Bed - Updated modular house! - This is a nice and newly updated modular house.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
926 Hunters Way
926 Hunters Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
926 Hunters Way Available 09/07/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home! - Well Kept 3 bed 2 bath home in a family-oriented neighborhood. Close to shopping and parks with walking trails not far from the back patio. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3509 Ravalli Street
3509 Ravalli Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1618 sqft
3 bed 2 bath single family home. Very close to Hyalite Elementary School. Home has A/C and walk in closet in master. Washer dryer included. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. 1 small dog allowed with additional deposit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
505 S. 20th Ave
505 S 20th Ave, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Upper level 3 bed / 1 ba unit comes with a 1 car garage. Close to campus! Has new washer and dryer in the unit. Small dog is negotiable. included: water / sewer / trash / lawn / snow Lower level 3 bed / 1 ba unit comes with a 1 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2962 W. Villard Unit B
2962 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedroom 1.5 Centrally Located Condo - 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Pet Friendly Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Detached Garage Water, sewer, trash included in Rent Gas heating (RLNE5874485)
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
389 Stubbs Ln
389 Stubbs Ln, Gallatin County, MT
4 bed 3 bath house on the Northside of Bozeman. Large lot off valley center road with amazing views. Lawn care included in rent. No water bill (well) Tenant responsible for all utilities and snow removal. 1 car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2784 Catalyst Street - D
2784 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1500 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2760 Catalyst Street - A
2760 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
515 South 8th Avenue - 1/2
515 South 8th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Come check out this fantastic 3BR/1BA basement apartment just across the street from beautiful Cooper Park! Walking distance from MSU and Iriving Elementary - this unit is in a fabulous location! This unit is the basement unit in a duplex, so we
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3310 Magenta Road Unit A
3310 Magenta Road, Four Corners, MT
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Spacious Duplex - 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Pet Negotiable Duplex Washer and Dryer Hookups in unit 1 Car Attached Garage Water and Sewer included in rent Gas Heating Approx.
1 of 14
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
4840 Fowler LN
4840 Fowler Lane, Gallatin County, MT
This is a beautiful Farmhouse on 5 Acres. - This is a beautiful Farmhouse on some of the most picturesque landscapes in the valley! Sitting on 5 Acres of land gives you the privacy of the country but only 5 minutes to town.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
206 Virginia Way
206 Virginia Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1375 sqft
206 Virginia Way Available 04/10/20 206 Virginia Way - 3 bed 2 bath house on large lot with nice central location in Bozeman. Master bedroom has double closets and private bath. No Smoking and No pets (this includes all caged animals and fish).
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3241 Fen Way
3241 Fen Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
3241 Fen Way Unit A Available 04/10/20 3 bed/2.5 Bath Condo! Great Location! - Don't miss this 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom condo! This two story home has a one car garage, ample storage, and gorgeous finishes.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
217 Silver Maple Dr.
217 Silver Maple Drive, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom close to mall - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom spacious manufactured home in Babcock Vista. Washer dryer hook-ups, water, sewer, trash, and lawn mowing included. No pets and no smoking. Call CR Management at 406.570.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3328 W. Babcock St Unit D
3328 West Babcock Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1442 sqft
3328 W. Babcock St Unit D Available 08/13/20 Don't Miss This Awesome 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo With Great Location! - This 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom unit is located in a quiet neighborhood that is centrally located in Bozeman.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2750 Marlyn Court Unit B
2750 Marlyn Court, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2750 Marlyn Court Unit B Available 08/21/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse with Fireplace - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom No Pets Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Unit 1 Car Garage Water/ Sewer Included in Rent Fireplace No Pets Allowed (RLNE3180300)
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Prairie Ave
309 Prairie Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
309 Prairie Ave Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Close to Hyalite Elementary - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with extra bonus room in a convenient location.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 West Beall Street - 1
1915 West Beall Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Come check out this Fantastic 3BR/1.5BA across the street from Town and Country food (just off of 19th). Ready mid August! This fantastic unit is a two stories with an awesome back yard space.