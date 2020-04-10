All apartments in Kalispell
Find more places like 1029 2nd street west.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kalispell, MT
/
1029 2nd street west
Last updated April 10 2020 at 1:46 PM

1029 2nd street west

1029 2nd Street West · (406) 261-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kalispell
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1029 2nd Street West, Kalispell, MT 59901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1345 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/15/20 Duplex for rent - Property Id: 32674

very nice duplex, one side available,
across from Peterson elementary school,
no cats, no smoking...no vaping, no 406
tenant pays for gas, elect, water,lawn care, snow removal
To slow down spammers and scammer
i will email you the inside and outside house pictures
directly to your email if interested ...
If your are calling from outside montana, please text me as i get way to many robot calls.
tks,
Ron T
State of Montana Licensed Property
Manager
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/32674
Property Id 32674

(RLNE5681397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 2nd street west have any available units?
1029 2nd street west has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1029 2nd street west have?
Some of 1029 2nd street west's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 2nd street west currently offering any rent specials?
1029 2nd street west isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 2nd street west pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 2nd street west is pet friendly.
Does 1029 2nd street west offer parking?
No, 1029 2nd street west does not offer parking.
Does 1029 2nd street west have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 2nd street west offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 2nd street west have a pool?
No, 1029 2nd street west does not have a pool.
Does 1029 2nd street west have accessible units?
No, 1029 2nd street west does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 2nd street west have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 2nd street west has units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 2nd street west have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 2nd street west does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1029 2nd street west?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kalispell 3 BedroomsKalispell Apartments with Balcony
Kalispell Apartments with ParkingKalispell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Kalispell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Whitefish, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity