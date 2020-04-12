828 Madison Ave

Amenities

3 bedroom, 1 non-compliant, duplex apartment with 2 full bathrooms, patio, and small garage underneath. This duplex is owner occupied on corner lot of Hauser Blvd and Madison Avenue. It's very close to shopping, schools and downtown. The apartment is newly refurbished, very clean, with new paint, new bedroom carpets, new flooring downstairs, new basement windows and good kitchen with plenty of counter space, cupboards, dishwasher and large pantry. A natural gas fireplace in the living room adds warm ambience on those cold winter nights.

