All apartments in Helena
Find more places like 828 Madison Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Helena, MT
/
828 Madison Ave
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:39 AM

828 Madison Ave

828 Madison Avenue · (406) 461-1687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

828 Madison Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Madison Duplex - Property Id: 254759

3 bedroom, 1 non-compliant, duplex apartment with 2 full bathrooms, patio, and small garage underneath. This duplex is owner occupied on corner lot of Hauser Blvd and Madison Avenue. It's very close to shopping, schools and downtown. The apartment is newly refurbished, very clean, with new paint, new bedroom carpets, new flooring downstairs, new basement windows and good kitchen with plenty of counter space, cupboards, dishwasher and large pantry. A natural gas fireplace in the living room adds warm ambience on those cold winter nights.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254759
Property Id 254759

(RLNE5679703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Madison Ave have any available units?
828 Madison Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 828 Madison Ave have?
Some of 828 Madison Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
828 Madison Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Madison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 828 Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 828 Madison Ave does offer parking.
Does 828 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 828 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 828 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 828 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Madison Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 828 Madison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 Madison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 828 Madison Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Butte-Silver Bow, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity