471 Paxon St A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

471 Paxon St A

471 Paxon St · (406) 431-0484
Location

471 Paxon St, Helena, MT 59602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Large two bedroom 1.5 bathrooms with carport - Property Id: 307448

Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with covered parking in quiet neighborhood. W/D hookups in unit. New windows,doors, carpet, vinyl plank flooring, paint and very clean. May consider small dog with additional monthly pet fee. No smoking $1100 month $1,000 deposit and year lease. (406)431-0484. Please leave message
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/471-paxon-st-helena-mt-unit-a/307448
Property Id 307448

(RLNE5945076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Paxon St A have any available units?
471 Paxon St A has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 471 Paxon St A have?
Some of 471 Paxon St A's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 Paxon St A currently offering any rent specials?
471 Paxon St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Paxon St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 471 Paxon St A is pet friendly.
Does 471 Paxon St A offer parking?
Yes, 471 Paxon St A offers parking.
Does 471 Paxon St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 Paxon St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Paxon St A have a pool?
No, 471 Paxon St A does not have a pool.
Does 471 Paxon St A have accessible units?
No, 471 Paxon St A does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Paxon St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 Paxon St A has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Paxon St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 Paxon St A does not have units with air conditioning.
