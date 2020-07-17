471 Paxon St A

Amenities
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Large two bedroom 1.5 bathrooms with carport - Property Id: 307448
Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with covered parking in quiet neighborhood. W/D hookups in unit. New windows,doors, carpet, vinyl plank flooring, paint and very clean. May consider small dog with additional monthly pet fee. No smoking $1100 month $1,000 deposit and year lease. (406)431-0484. Please leave message
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/471-paxon-st-helena-mt-unit-a/307448
Property Id 307448
(RLNE5945076)