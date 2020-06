Amenities

1038 Butte Avenue Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Dog Friendly Property - This 3 bedroom 1 bath property is the main floor level of a house that has a basement apartment.

The property has been updated and the kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances.

Washer and Dryer are included in the lease.

Also included is a large shop/storage area and off street parking.

The back yard is fenced. One dog is allowed with approval and pet deposit.

Tenant pays electricity and gas.

This is a smoke free property.



12 Month Lease

Security Deposit: $1450

Application Fee: $35

NO SMOKING



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5840363)