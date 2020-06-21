Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Great Falls
Find more places like 605 38th Street North - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Great Falls, MT
/
605 38th Street North - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
605 38th Street North - 1
605 38th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
605 38th Street North, Great Falls, MT 59405
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath located near Malmstrom Air Force base. Off street parking in the back and the unit also comes with a washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 38th Street North - 1 have any available units?
605 38th Street North - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Great Falls, MT
.
What amenities does 605 38th Street North - 1 have?
Some of 605 38th Street North - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 605 38th Street North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
605 38th Street North - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 38th Street North - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 38th Street North - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 605 38th Street North - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 605 38th Street North - 1 does offer parking.
Does 605 38th Street North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 38th Street North - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 38th Street North - 1 have a pool?
No, 605 38th Street North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 605 38th Street North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 605 38th Street North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 38th Street North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 38th Street North - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 38th Street North - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 38th Street North - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Talus
2100 26th St S
Great Falls, MT 59405
Apartments Near Colleges
Great Falls College Montana State University