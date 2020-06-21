All apartments in Great Falls
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

605 38th Street North - 1

605 38th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

605 38th Street North, Great Falls, MT 59405

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath located near Malmstrom Air Force base. Off street parking in the back and the unit also comes with a washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 38th Street North - 1 have any available units?
605 38th Street North - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, MT.
What amenities does 605 38th Street North - 1 have?
Some of 605 38th Street North - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 38th Street North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
605 38th Street North - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 38th Street North - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 38th Street North - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 605 38th Street North - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 605 38th Street North - 1 does offer parking.
Does 605 38th Street North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 38th Street North - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 38th Street North - 1 have a pool?
No, 605 38th Street North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 605 38th Street North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 605 38th Street North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 38th Street North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 38th Street North - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 38th Street North - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 38th Street North - 1 has units with air conditioning.
