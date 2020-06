Amenities

This clean basement apartment is located at 1620 7th Ave N. New Flooring and fresh paint through out. Coin operated washer and dryer at in the common area. Tenant pays electric. Heating is paid by the owner. You can pick up an application at Clear Creek Property Management located in the Columbus Center at 1601 2nd Ave N. Suite 200-D. Once you have it filled out give Jen a call to schedule a walk-thru. Jen 406-870-2655. If moving from out of state there is a current 14 day quarantine order.

