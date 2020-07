Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4 bed 3 bath house on the Northside of Bozeman. Large lot off valley center road with amazing views. Lawn care included in rent. No water bill (well) Tenant responsible for all utilities and snow removal. 1 car garage. 1 dog negotiable with $500 deposit and $50 pet rent per month.

House has downstairs apartment that is currently occupied. No showings while occupied unless approved applicant. Call us for more information 406-577-1470.

Property professionally managed by Legacy Properties, LLC.