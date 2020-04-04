All apartments in Flathead County
1361 Church Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

1361 Church Drive

1361 Church Dr · (406) 755-1102
Location

1361 Church Dr, Flathead County, MT 59901

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1361 Church Drive · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
internet access
Brand New/Country Living - Country Living out of the hustle and bustle. This home has been 100% remodeled right down to the sheet rock. New flooring, cabinets, window treatments, paint, shower, toilet, sink, appliances etc. It offers two bedrooms both with there own baths. The kitchen and living room have an open floor plan. It offers a mud room off the front of the home and a covered porch off the back. This home offers a shared laundry room with washer/dryer and additional storage. Electric heat and A/C

Tenant pay the electric
Tenant pays 50.00 each month for water, sewer, garbage and internet

Term lease required
No Smoking on the property
No Pets

Available to view by appointment
Available to rent now

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5533213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 Church Drive have any available units?
1361 Church Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1361 Church Drive have?
Some of 1361 Church Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Church Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Church Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Church Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1361 Church Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flathead County.
Does 1361 Church Drive offer parking?
No, 1361 Church Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1361 Church Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1361 Church Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Church Drive have a pool?
No, 1361 Church Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1361 Church Drive have accessible units?
No, 1361 Church Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Church Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 Church Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1361 Church Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1361 Church Drive has units with air conditioning.
