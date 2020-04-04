1361 Church Drive

Amenities
Brand New/Country Living - Country Living out of the hustle and bustle. This home has been 100% remodeled right down to the sheet rock. New flooring, cabinets, window treatments, paint, shower, toilet, sink, appliances etc. It offers two bedrooms both with there own baths. The kitchen and living room have an open floor plan. It offers a mud room off the front of the home and a covered porch off the back. This home offers a shared laundry room with washer/dryer and additional storage. Electric heat and A/C
Tenant pay the electric
Tenant pays 50.00 each month for water, sewer, garbage and internet
Term lease required
No Smoking on the property
No Pets
Available to view by appointment
Available to rent now
(RLNE5533213)