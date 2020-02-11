642 W Granite - E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

GRANITE STREET COMMONS



Located at 642 West Granite, this is luxury, trouble free housing just minutes away from Montana Tech. Perfect for students. The building is separated into 2 units. Each unit has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, washer and dryer, high speed internet access, and individually secured bedrooms. All your utilities are paid, lawn care and snow removal are taken care of too. You can relax, unwind and focus on your education and let us take care of all your housing needs without having to live in a dorm.



The building has sound insulated walls as well as sound insulation between floors allowing a quiet atmosphere in your room. All rooms have individual thermostats for heating, ceiling fans and privacy blinds.



We have 1 unit available right now!



Each lease is on an individual, per bedroom basis.



View all of our current vacancies on our website. www.two20property.com



Rent $550

Security Deposit $550



No pets.

No smoking.



RRE-RPM-LIC-62916