All apartments in Butte-Silver Bow
Find more places like 642 W Granite - E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Butte-Silver Bow, MT
/
642 W Granite - E
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

642 W Granite - E

642 West Granite Street · (406) 560-5801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

642 West Granite Street, Butte-Silver Bow, MT 59701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
GRANITE STREET COMMONS

Located at 642 West Granite, this is luxury, trouble free housing just minutes away from Montana Tech. Perfect for students. The building is separated into 2 units. Each unit has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, washer and dryer, high speed internet access, and individually secured bedrooms. All your utilities are paid, lawn care and snow removal are taken care of too. You can relax, unwind and focus on your education and let us take care of all your housing needs without having to live in a dorm.

The building has sound insulated walls as well as sound insulation between floors allowing a quiet atmosphere in your room. All rooms have individual thermostats for heating, ceiling fans and privacy blinds.

We have 1 unit available right now!

Each lease is on an individual, per bedroom basis.

View all of our current vacancies on our website. www.two20property.com

Rent $550
Security Deposit $550

No pets.
No smoking.

RRE-RPM-LIC-62916

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 W Granite - E have any available units?
642 W Granite - E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Butte-Silver Bow, MT.
What amenities does 642 W Granite - E have?
Some of 642 W Granite - E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 W Granite - E currently offering any rent specials?
642 W Granite - E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 W Granite - E pet-friendly?
No, 642 W Granite - E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Butte-Silver Bow.
Does 642 W Granite - E offer parking?
No, 642 W Granite - E does not offer parking.
Does 642 W Granite - E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 642 W Granite - E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 W Granite - E have a pool?
No, 642 W Granite - E does not have a pool.
Does 642 W Granite - E have accessible units?
No, 642 W Granite - E does not have accessible units.
Does 642 W Granite - E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 W Granite - E has units with dishwashers.
Does 642 W Granite - E have units with air conditioning?
No, 642 W Granite - E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 642 W Granite - E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Helena, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity