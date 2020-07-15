All apartments in Butte-Silver Bow
Butte-Silver Bow, MT
230 S Washington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:24 PM

230 S Washington

230 South Washington Street · (406) 723-4894
Location

230 South Washington Street, Butte-Silver Bow, MT 59701

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
VIRGINIA APARTMENTS- AVAILABLE JULY 25th
Can show apartment starting July 24.
ATTENTION Students!
Walking distance of Montana Tech.
Ideal for 1 student only.

Studio apartment in a secure building.
4th floor with elevator.
One of the only apartment buildings in Butte that includes HEAT in the rent.
A BIG savings during the long Montana winter.
Includes water, sewer, trash, gas cooking and high speed internet.
Electric is your responsibility.
Coin laundry on premises.
Absolutely No smoking on premises, pets or drugs.
We do a criminal background & credit check.
No Section 8.
Must have references and job verification to move in.

Uptown Butte, Silver & Washington
$575.00 monthly amp; $575.00 security deposit.
406-723-4894

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 S Washington have any available units?
230 S Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Butte-Silver Bow, MT.
What amenities does 230 S Washington have?
Some of 230 S Washington's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 S Washington currently offering any rent specials?
230 S Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 S Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 S Washington is pet friendly.
Does 230 S Washington offer parking?
No, 230 S Washington does not offer parking.
Does 230 S Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 S Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 S Washington have a pool?
No, 230 S Washington does not have a pool.
Does 230 S Washington have accessible units?
No, 230 S Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 230 S Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 S Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 S Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 S Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
