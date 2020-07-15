230 S Washington

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry internet access

VIRGINIA APARTMENTS- AVAILABLE JULY 25th

Can show apartment starting July 24.

ATTENTION Students!

Walking distance of Montana Tech.

Ideal for 1 student only.



Studio apartment in a secure building.

4th floor with elevator.

One of the only apartment buildings in Butte that includes HEAT in the rent.

A BIG savings during the long Montana winter.

Includes water, sewer, trash, gas cooking and high speed internet.

Electric is your responsibility.

Coin laundry on premises.

Absolutely No smoking on premises, pets or drugs.

We do a criminal background & credit check.

No Section 8.

Must have references and job verification to move in.



Uptown Butte, Silver & Washington

$575.00 monthly amp; $575.00 security deposit.

406-723-4894