All apartments in Butte-Silver Bow
Find more places like 201 Hobson #49.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Butte-Silver Bow, MT
/
201 Hobson #49
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

201 Hobson #49

201 Hobson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

201 Hobson Avenue, Butte-Silver Bow, MT 59701

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
doorman
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
Open Door Management
2 Bed Room 1 Bathroom completely remodeled, new flooring, new windows, new counter tops, new paint! Gas stove! Tenant pays gas and power. Visit www.opendoormgmt.com for details and application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Hobson #49 have any available units?
201 Hobson #49 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Butte-Silver Bow, MT.
What amenities does 201 Hobson #49 have?
Some of 201 Hobson #49's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Hobson #49 currently offering any rent specials?
201 Hobson #49 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Hobson #49 pet-friendly?
No, 201 Hobson #49 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Butte-Silver Bow.
Does 201 Hobson #49 offer parking?
No, 201 Hobson #49 does not offer parking.
Does 201 Hobson #49 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Hobson #49 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Hobson #49 have a pool?
No, 201 Hobson #49 does not have a pool.
Does 201 Hobson #49 have accessible units?
No, 201 Hobson #49 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Hobson #49 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Hobson #49 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Hobson #49 have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Hobson #49 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Helena, MT