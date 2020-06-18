Open Door Management 2 Bed Room 1 Bathroom completely remodeled, new flooring, new windows, new counter tops, new paint! Gas stove! Tenant pays gas and power. Visit www.opendoormgmt.com for details and application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 Hobson #49 have any available units?
201 Hobson #49 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Butte-Silver Bow, MT.
What amenities does 201 Hobson #49 have?
Some of 201 Hobson #49's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Hobson #49 currently offering any rent specials?
201 Hobson #49 isn't currently offering any rent specials.