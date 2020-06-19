5 W Mendenhall St 506

Amenities
5 West Unit 506 - Property Id: 89820
1 Bedroom
1.5 Bathrooms
Fully furnished by talented local interior designer
Downtown Bozeman
Brand new construction
Contemporary finishes
Bosch appliances
Washer/dryer included
New window treatments
Cable, high-speed internet, trash, and recycling are included
Gas, electric, water, and sewer not included
Access to Roof Top Deck
Below grade, secured parking garage
Additional storage available for lease at parking level
Please email if interested
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89820
Property Id 89820
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5844801)