Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5 W Mendenhall St 506

5 West Mendenhall Street · (406) 404-1788
Location

5 West Mendenhall Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 506 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
5 West Unit 506 - Property Id: 89820

1 Bedroom
1.5 Bathrooms
Fully furnished by talented local interior designer
Downtown Bozeman
Brand new construction
Contemporary finishes
Bosch appliances
Washer/dryer included
New window treatments
Cable, high-speed internet, trash, and recycling are included
Gas, electric, water, and sewer not included
Access to Roof Top Deck
Below grade, secured parking garage
Additional storage available for lease at parking level
Please email if interested
Property Id 89820

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

